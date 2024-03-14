Watch: Max Verstappen explains the difference between the RB19 and RB20 in football terms

Three-time drivers' world champion Max Verstappen hilariously explained the difference between the Red Bull RB20 and RB19 in football terms.

The Dutch driver has made a perfect start to his 2024 season as he claimed pole positions and wins in both races thus far — in Bahrain and Jeddah. He has looked unchallenged and unfazed by the opposition and has continued to dominate despite the team introducing a new design approach for the RB20.

The Red Bull RB20 is proving to be as dominant, if not more, than its predecessor — the all-conquering RB19. With reports that the Austrian team might bring in upgrades in the next couple of races, there are hopes that the RB20 could be even faster.

While playing EA FC24 on the Redline Twitch channel, Verstappen explained the difference between RB20 and RB19 in football terms. His reply was simple yet hilarious, as he said:

"RB19 and 20 in football terms...So you got a squad right, so last year's squad, and now you have this year's squad. Normally you just try to upgrade it a little bit you know from last year's squad to this year's squad."

Watch Max Verstappen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff chimes in on Max Verstappen's Mercedes rumors

Owing to the internal turmoil in the Red Bull F1 team in 2024, there have been some reports linking Max Verstappen to joining Mercedes and replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

As per F1.com, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff responded to the rumors and said:

“I’d love to have him [Max Verstappen]. But first, we need to sort out our car. I think we owe it to our drivers, George [Russell] and Lewis, to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year.”

While speaking about the potential options for the second driver for 2025, Wolff added:

“I think we are going to wait. We have a few interesting options, and the more we are able to assess how the season pans out, young drivers with us against slightly older ones – that’s not going to be a decision which we want to take in the next few weeks, it’s rather a few months depending on where it goes.”

Verstappen is contracted with the Red Bull F1 team until the end of the 2028 season but claimed that he might leave the team early if team advisor Helmut Marko departs from the team owing to internal tensions. Mercedes, meanwhile, are set to lose Hamilton, who will join Ferrari at the end of the season.