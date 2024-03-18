Watch: Max Verstappen hilariously shares why he first unpacks his laptop before unpacking his luggage when he checks into a hotel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has claimed that he unpacks his laptop for gaming before unpacking his luggage when he checks into a hotel first.

The Dutch driver is known for his love and passion for racing not just in the real world but in the virtual one as well and he is often seen racing on his simulator with his E-Racing team, Team Redline. The three-time world champion is notorious for staying up late even before the main races on Sunday, a practice he did before the recently concluded Saudi Arabian GP as well.

In a video floating on social media, Max Verstappen accepted his obsession with racing in the online world, saying:

"When I like get to the room, the first thing I do is like instead of unpacking my bag is actually unpacking my laptop. And making sure that my WI-FI and everything is working really well. Most of the time you get into a discussion with the hotel and they say, 'Sir we don't have faster Wi-Fi' and I say, 'I'm pretty sure you have'.

"I mean I do really enjoy just connecting back and just checking in on the sim racing with the team because most of the time they are preparing for their next recent so I would tune in and making sure that everything is running well."

Red Bull team boss chimes in on Max Verstappen's contract situation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, meanwhile, has stated that he is certain that Max Verstappen would stay with the team for next season and see out his contract which ends in 2028.

In the team principal's press conference, the Brit said (via F1.com):

“I’m certain he will [see out the remainder of his contract],. He has got a great team around him, he’s got great faith in that team. We’ve achieved a lot together. He’s committed to an agreement to 2028. From the team’s side, from Max’s side, we are determined to build on the success we’ve achieved already.

"Those 55 victories have all come in Red Bull cars, and all of the podiums have come in Red Bull racing cars. We are determined to build on that and hopefully add many more in the future.”

It remains to be seen if internal chaos in Red Bull forces Max Verstappen to terminate his contract with them and look for elsewhere in the future.