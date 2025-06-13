Watch: Max Verstappen involved in a tense exchange with Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was involved in a tense exchange with Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz while discussing the events leading up to the former's penalty in Spain. The four-time F1 world champion heads into the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix on the brink of a race ban as he sits just one penalty point away from the unfortunate event.

The Dutch driver was at the center of the discussion at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, given the events in Barcelona. While the 27-year-old tackled the media's question as well as he could, the former adopted a slightly defensive tone in his interaction with Kravitz.

When the Sky Sports reporter asked Max Verstappen about Red Bull's new Sporting Director, Stephen Knowles's role in the Spanish GP incident, and the conversations between the two since Jonathan Wheatley's departure from the same role to join Sauber, the Dutchman replied by saying:

"I think it's not really nice to try and single out a person to be honest because that's never the case so I think we just look at it as a team what we always can do better that's also how we look at it in Barcelona but it's not fair to now single out one single person I don't know I was singling now."

When the F1 reporter claimed that he was not "singling" Knowles for the incident, Verstappen adamantly replied:

"You're singling him out, OK, but he's on the pit wall. I do not need to discuss that anyway here if we ever look at things that we can do better, we do that like every other team, but I'm not gonna stand here in front of the camera and say who was at fault exactly, we all live and learn."

Max Verstappen previously had a tense exchange with another Sky Sports reporter, Rachel Brookes, at the end of the Spanish GP while talking about the George Russell incident.

Max Verstappen chimes in on his target for the Canadian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was targeting a podium for this weekend's Canadian GP as he prepares himself to fight against Mercedes and Ferrari.

Speaking with F1.com, the reigning world champion spoke on the weekend and said:

“I wish we would be as competitive as we were of course in the past, but I think the world has been a bit different for us at the moment. I think a realistic target for us is to try and be on the podium and try to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes, which I think is already hard enough for us. So we’ll try to do that.”

Max Verstappen has won the last three editions of the race in Montreal, ever since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic.

