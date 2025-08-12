Watch: Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet celebrate Penelope Kvyat's birthday

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:23 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet and Penelope Kvyat - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet got together to celebrate Penelope Kvyat's birthday. Penelope, the daughter of Kelly, recently celebrated her sixth birthday on July 27, and as per a revelation surfaced video, Verstappen and Piquet accompanied her in the celebration.

During the Belgian GP race weekend, Penelope, also known as P, turned six years old. As a result, the Piquet family arranged a birthday bash for the little one, where the Red Bull driver was present, with multiple family members and friends.

In the video that surfaced on Instagram, P was the centre attraction of the party, as Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen surrounded her and celebrated with the birthday cake. Here's the video that surfaced on the internet:

Penelope Kvyat, also known as Penelope Piquet, was born on July 27, 2019, to Kelly and Daniil Kvyat. Kelly Piquet was in a relationship with Kvyat, a Russian former F1 driver, who also raced for Red Bull.

However, Piquet and Kvyat parted ways in early 2020, and Penelope remained with her mother. A few months later, Kelly Piquet got into a relationship with Max Verstappen, who replaced Kvyat at Red Bull back in 2015.

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship for nearly five years, and have a child named Lily. The couple welcomed their first child in May this year, during the Miami GP weekend. Lily is Verstappen's first and Kelly's second child.

To be Penelope's father is not Max Verstappen's aim.

Max Verstappen has made it clear that he did not want to be Penelope Kvyat's father. In an interview in 2023, the Red Bull driver stated that he shares an adorable relationship with little P, but did not intend to become her father.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Penelope Piquet in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty Images.
"I’m not the father, that’s not the aim," Verstappen said. "It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”
Verstappen often shares adorable moments with little P whenever he is at home, racing in a simulator. As a result, little P has grown quite popular in the F1 fraternity for her cute appearances with Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently competing in his 11th F1 season and is fighting to stay alive in the quest for the world championship. He is currently in P3 in the Driver's Standings with 187 points. However, as things stand, he is not the favourite to claim the title this season ahead of mighty McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Quick Links

