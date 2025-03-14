Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and McLaren driver Lando Norris's close friend Martin Garrix was spotted on his social media playing the Indian festival of Holi. The 28-year-old is one of the most popular DJs in the world, and he gained popularity from his songs "Animals" and "Scared to be Lonely."

The Dutchman is currently traveling India and was recently seen visiting Indian singer Arijit Singh in the latter's hometown in West Bengal to collaborate and record their new single "Angels For Each Other". Garrix next visited Mumbai for his concert at the iconic DY Patil Stadium on March 14, 2025, which coincides with the festival of Holi. The Dutchman shared a clip of himself on his Instagram celebrating the festival with his crew in Mumbai ahead of his performance, with his caption reading:

"Happy Holi India!! what a surprise yesterday.. 🇮🇳❤️ can’t wait for the show tonight!!!"

Garrix shares a close friendship with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and has often been spotted in the paddock supporting them. The trio too have previously enjoyed themselves in his concerts across the world.

Lando Norris previews his potential title fight with Max Verstappen in 2025

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he learned a lot from his on-track battles with Max Verstappen in the 2024 season and termed it as a "unique situation".

Speaking with RacingNews365, the British driver was unable to consistently take the fight to the Dutch driver despite having a significant car advantage as he believed he was not ready for the challenge. He reflected:

"I learned two big things last year, one was that I wasn't quite ready to deliver on everything that [the team] needed from a racing point of view, and that's just because racing against Max is a unique situation.

"I think had it been a battle against other drivers, I don't know if it would have been the same, it definitely, probably, would have been as hard, that is a fair assessment because I do think Max is the hardest guy to race against."

Norris further added that he was looking forward to racing against Max Verstappen in 2025:

"He is always going to be the one who is most willing to push the limits and boundaries like he did, and I learned that aspect of Max, and I learned where I stood in that situation, which was not at the right level. I am excited to have another crack at it and see what I can do and go up against any driver, and I don't think I'm just going to be racing Max this year."

Max Verstappen heads into the 2025 season as a reigning four-time F1 world champion while Lando Norris starts the year as the bookies' favorite for the title.

