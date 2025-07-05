Watch: Max Verstappen leaves David Coulthard gobsmacked by securing pole position for the F1 British GP

Max Verstappen's stunning lap to secure a pole position at the 2025 British Grand Prix left David Coulthard speechless on Saturday, July 5. The former F1 driver was seemingly left in disbelief as Verstappen pulled yet another unexpected pole at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen was outside the top five until his final run in Q3 during qualifying at the British GP. But the Dutch driver was not done yet. Both McLaren drivers in front of him failed to improve on their final runs, and Verstappen capitalized fully.

He crossed the line to finish over a tenth of a second ahead of Oscar Piastri in second. This was a completely unexpected lap from the reigning world champion, as he complained about his struggles with a car going into Q3.

David Coulthard, who was doing a commentary stint for F1 TV in qualifying, was left gobsmacked by Verstappen's achievement. A video of him in the commentary box was shared online, in which the Scotsman could be seen shaking his head in disbelief, as Alex Jacques called the events.

It also took Coulthard quite a while before he could communicate his feelings.

Watch a video below:

Verstappen now starts from pole for the fourth time in 2025. The Dutchman has only been able to convert one of his three previous poles into victories this year, which came at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen looked quick in the race runs during practice on Friday, even amid his struggles with the RB21. His pace stacked up well against the McLarens and Ferraris, cars that he will be racing for the title on Sunday.

David Coulthard labels Max Verstappen's pole lap at Silverstone as "unbelievable"

Max Verstappen celebrates as he comes out of his car after qualifying at the British GP - Source: Getty

David Coulthard eventually found some words to describe Max Verstappen's incredible pole position lap at the British GP. The 54-year-old simply described Red Bull driver's achievement as "unbelievable".

F1 TV lead commentator Alex Jacques asked a rhetorical question about how the Red Bull driver keeps producing such moments on a consistent basis, after his qualifying lap in Q3.

"The champion steps forward with his fourth pole position of the year. How did he do that!," said Jacques.

Coulthard replied to this, saying:

"I don't know. I don't know! How does he do that? That is unbelievable."

All of Verstappen's pole positions in 2025 have seemed to come against the odds. At Silverstone, both McLarens and Ferraris looked to be quicker than Verstappen heading into qualifying.

But it was the four-time world champion who hooked up the best lap when it mattered the most in the end. Home favorites Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton looked good for pole on their final runs, but both made a mistake in the last corner, losing a crucial lap time.

