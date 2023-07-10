WATCH: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris begin podium celebrations before accepting the trophies

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Lewis Hamilton could not wait to celebrate at the British GP on Sunday (July 9) as the Red Bull driver even forgot to collect one of his trophies before spraying the champagne.

The double world champion made it six wins in a row for him and 11 wins in a row for the team after winning the British GP for the first time in his career. The Dutch driver looked untroubled throughout most of the race apart from the start, where he lost out the position to McLaren driver Lando Norris. However, Verstappen quickly overtook him to regain the position.

All three podium finishers were buzzing standing in front of a crowd of 48,000. After getting their initial trophies, all three began celebrating by popping the champagne and spraying it on each other. The trio appeared to forget that the British GP has a special gold trophy for the race winner.

You can watch a video of the same below:

Max Verstappen speaks on the progress of the rest of the grid

Max Verstappen jokingly pointed out that it is becoming difficult for him to predict who will finish behind him after Norris' surprise podium on Sunday.

In his post-race press conference, he said:

"It’s very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else. I think is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track. So for me, I don't know what's going to happen in Hungary, to be honest, who is going to be quick or the second quickest?"

He continued:

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side. But again, Hungary completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well.

Max Verstappen also spoke about the Safety Car restart and added:

"Because of the Safety Car, we had to make the decision what tire to put on: the soft or the hard, so we opted to go for the soft, which at the time I thought was right. But when I restarted, it took only two, or three laps and then I realized that it was quite tricky to keep them under control with the temperatures."

"The gap, of course, stayed quite similar, but it wasn't particularly nice to drive. So, we'll look into that, maybe we should have gone on the hard tire, at least we could have pushed a little bit harder over the whole stint.

It will be interesting to see which driver can challenge Max Verstappen's dominance this season.

