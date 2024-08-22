Watch: Max Verstappen responds with a wry smile when suggested he'd win the 2024 F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen reacted silently with a smile when his sim racing team Redline member, Luke Crane, mentioned how the Dutchman would win the 2024 F1 Dutch GP and hear the country's national anthem yet again. Later on, Crane laughed and apologized for the joke.

On August 21, Verstappen was seen playing Call of Duty Warzone video game with other Team Redline members, including the team's regular Twitch stream presenter, Luke Crane.

At the start of the stream, Crane asked Verstappen whether he was excited for the Dutch GP. After the three-time world champion said that he was stoked to return to racing, Crane humorously stated how the F1 driver would once again hear the Dutch National Anthem.

Trending

"Oh you will get to hear the national anthem, I guess," Crane said at 6:30

Refer to the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Other members of the team who were on the livestream started laughing, while Verstappen chuckled silently with a wry smile and said nothing.

After all the laughs, Luke Crane smiled and apologized to the Red Bull star for the joke.

As of now, Max Verstappen is in second place when it comes to winning the Dutch GP. He has won the race three times in a row, ever since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

The 26-year-old is also one of the five top drivers who have won the most races on their home soil. If the Red Bull driver wins this year's race in Zandvoort, he would equal the most number of Dutch GP wins (4) in F1 history, a record that Jim Clark currently holds.

Team Redline's director on Max Verstappen's dedication to sim racing

Team Redline's director, Azte Kerkhof, spoke about Max Verstappen's sheer passion and dedication towards sim racing. He explained how even after racing in F1, Verstappen continues to drive on his simulator and practice for various virtual race events.

"He’s breathing racing in a way. He can jump in any car and he’s fast. What u can’t expect from an F1 driver is that he’s so fully dedicated to sim racing. But he wants it so much, like he's has had races where he did 50 hours of practice, and then he did the race," Kerkhof said in Viaplay's documentary on Max Verstappen, Off The Beaten Track.

Kerkhof further praised Verstappen for being one of the best drivers in the sim racing world if he gets the time to prepare for the race.

"And he completely destroyed the field, and those were the best drivers in the world. So we know that when he has the time to prepare, he is actually in the top three of the world. Yeah, that's quite nice to work with," he added.

Expand Tweet

When it comes to F1, Verstappen leads the current drivers' championship table with 277 points ahead of the Dutch GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback