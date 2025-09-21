Watch: Max Verstappen's grandmother makes an appearance on Red Bull team's group celebration after the driver's Azerbaijan GP win

After winning a race, drivers usually celebrate their achievement with their team in the pit lane, where Max Verstappen was accompanied by his grandmother on such an occasion after the Dutchman had won the Azerbaijan GP. The four-time champion claimed his 67th career win as Baku became the venue for the auspicious occasion.Verstappen started the race on pole position and led every lap of the race as he defended his lead heading into turn one on both the race start and the safety car restart. After that, he cruised home to another race win in the 2025 season, which also happened to be his sixth career grand slam.On the other hand, to make the race even special, Verstappen's close circle was present at the race. His grandmother, aunt, and father were all spotted in the parc fermé during the podium ceremony, where the Red Bull driver's grandmother could be seen getting emotional.But these emotional clouds soon drifted away as his grandmother was also present with the Red Bull squad during the pitlane celebrations. Though she fled the scene before the actual rave began: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Verstappen often has someone from his family by his side, but this race was special as his grandmother rarely attends any race weekends.Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on his grandmother being present at the Azerbaijan GP weekendRed Bull's Max Verstappen standing atop the podium at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan after winning the race - Source: GettyMax Verstappen's grandmother could be deemed as the young Dutchman's lucky charm. Whenever she has attended an F1 Grand Prix, the 27-year-old has emerged victorious, as she was present at the 2023 Dutch GP, 2024 Spanish GP, and the 2025 Azerbaijan GP; all races that Verstappen won.So, opening up on how his grandmother's presence made the weekend special, he told Viaplay:&quot;I saw it, of course. It was nice that the family was there, as I don't see them often. We also got to celebrate her birthday this weekend. So that you could also win the race, that's great.&quot;On the other hand, Verstappen's race win has reduced his deficit to the top of the championship table by a hefty amount. This has led some paddock figures to reckon that the Dutchman could again find his way into the 2025 drivers' championship.However, the Red Bull driver thinks it is a difficult task due to the low number of races remaining on the F1 calendar, as he told Sky Sports:&quot;It's 7 races to go, and its still 69 points, it's a lot. Basically everything needs to go perfect from my side, and then a bit of luck on their side I need aswell, so its still very tough.&quot;Verstappen has scored 68 points in the last three race weekends, owing to his two first-place and a solitary second-place finishes.