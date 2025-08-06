WATCH: Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly turns to nature in stunning vacation scenery

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, has shared an aesthetic vacay picture on social media. On her Instagram story, she re-shared an image posted by one of her friends, named Maria Sole Cecchi.Over the years, Piquet has often been spotted in the F1 paddock supporting her boyfriend and four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen. The two have been dating since October 2020 and had their first child, Lily, in April 2025.Professionally, Piquet is a model, columnist, blogger, and also into public relations. In the post, which Piquet re-shared on her Instagram, she wore a white outfit against an aesthetic backdrop.Kelly Piquet's picture l Instagram/@mariasolececchiBefore dating Max Verstappen in 2020, Kelly Piquet was with the former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. They were in a relationship from January 2017 onwards and welcomed their daughter Penelope in July 2019. However, the pair went their separate ways in December 2019.In line with Verstappen and Piquet's 'on the way' of having their first child, the former shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, a few months back, and wrote:&quot;Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 F1 season is currently at a halt with the summer break, with the end of last week's Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend. Verstappen secured a P9 finish.Max Verstappen 'struggling' at 2025 F1 Hungarian GPWhile Kelly Piquet has been having a fun vacation with friends, the 2025 F1 summer break has not started on the right note for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman would've ideally liked a podium finish in the Hungarian GP instead of a P9.At the Hungaroring, Red Bull's RB21 was just not able to put out a decent enough performance for a podium finish. Firstly, Verstappen was only able to grab P8 in qualifying, and in the race, dropped one place back to P9. In line with his overall race weekend, he said, via F1's official website:&quot;Like my whole weekend, there was just no grip and I was just struggling a lot. Not how we want to be, but I knew it was going to be a tough day.&quot; Verstappen further spoke on the team's mindset heading into the F1 summer break.&quot;It’s fine. It’s been a tough week but we’ll just keep trying, keep working, keep understanding our weaker spots and try to improve on them.&quot;F1 will return on August 29 with Verstappen's home race weekend, the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.