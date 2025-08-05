Charles Leclerc has a unique take when questioned about Lewis Hamilton's disastrous Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc has shared an interestingly unique take after Lewis Hamilton's disastrous race weekend in Hungary, where he said that he wants not only himself but also his teammate to achieve a lot of success. The race in Hungary was an extreme disaster for the 7x F1 champion.

Ad

While his teammate secured pole position for the Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton could not even get into Q3. On Sunday in the race, if Charles Leclerc had not encountered car issues, he would have potentially won the race. Hamilton, on the other hand, could not even score a point in the race.

While all of this began with a poor lap in Q2 that was just two and a half tenths off Charles Leclerc, what made the whole thing worse was the fact that it happened in Hungary of all places. The Hungaroring is one of Lewis Hamilton's best tracks throughout his career. He's won the particular race 8 times as well.

Ad

Trending

Leclerc, on the other hand, had a horrible record at Hungaroring. In essence, this was a battle between one of Hamilton's best and his teammate's worst tracks, and hence, he was expected to do well.

While Lewis Hamilton was quite distraught at how the race went, the question about the driver's race was put to Charles Leclerc, who felt that this was just a one-off. Talking about where he is in his career, Leclerc told media, including Sportskeeda, that he hopes he, Ferrari, and Lewis Hamilton achieve a lot of success. It is often quite strange to hear a driver hope that his teammate achieves a lot of success, but Leclerc said,

Ad

“At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful. Obviously this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it's a one-off, and I'm sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive.”

Ad

Why Lewis Hamilton's teammate was also left distraught at Hungary

While Lewis Hamilton felt down and out because of his performance, Charles Leclerc was let down by the car. He was potentially in line to win the race, but the car issues meant that he had to settle for P4. Talking to the media, the driver revealed that his biggest frustration was because he doesn't expect Ferrari to be a contender in any of the races left this season. He said,

Ad

“I don't think we are going into the second half of the season thinking that we can win anywhere, and that's what makes the frustration even bigger, because we knew that this was one opportunity probably over the season and we had to take it, but unfortunately with this issue we couldn't do much,”

At the midpoint stage of the 2025 F1 season, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are now separated by a whopping 42 points in the championship. The British driver will be under pressure when he comes back after the summer break, as the gap continues to increase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More