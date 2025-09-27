Watch: Max Verstappen takes the lead at the start of the race at Nurburgring

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the lead at the start of his first race in the GT Series at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife. The Dutch driver is competing in his first event in the category after gaining the permit to race around the circuit known as the &quot;Green Hell&quot; a fortnight ago.Ever since racing returned after the summer break, the four-time F1 world champion has been relentless in his pursuit of competing in different categories. He has been active on the track for the past five weekends and will begin preparing himself for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix next weekend.However, after qualifying P3 for the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie on Saturday, Max Verstappen took the lead off the start in his Ferrari 296 GT racing for Emil Frey Racing. In a clip floating on social media, the Dutchman could be seen overtaking the pole-sitter by outbraking him on the outside of Turn 1 and taking the lead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe four-hour event features Max Verstappen sharing his duties with teammate Chris Lulham in the #31 car, and the pair are currently leading the race with a gap of 42 seconds from the second-place car with over 50 minutes remaining.Max Verstappen comments on racing ambitions outside of F1Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he would like to grow in the Endurace Racing, but was currently focused on owning a GT3 team.As per Motorsport.com, the 27-year-old believed that he was serious about growing himself and the team in the GT series, saying:&quot;The first step is our own GT3 team and then we'll see where we end up. It would be nice to be able to grow to the highest level in endurance racing. If I do something, I want to do it right. I want to win with this as well.&quot;And it's about creating a stepping stone from sim racing to GT3, so that you don't have to only go through karting to get into motorsports, because that costs a lot of money at the moment.&quot;Max Verstappen has frequently expressed his desire to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with his own team. The iconic event has now adopted GT3 machinery over the last couple of years, which could provide a pathway for him to participate in the event.The Dutchman's primary focus remains in F1 currently, as he has a contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season. Verstappen has often claimed that he was unsure of how long he would continue racing at the pinnacle of motorsport, given his ambitions of racing in other categories, and even hinted that he could leave the sport at the end of his current deal.