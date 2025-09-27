Watch: Max Verstappen takes the lead at the start of the race at Nurburgring

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:15 GMT
NLS9 - 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Emil Frey Racing looks on after qualifying for the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie- Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the lead at the start of his first race in the GT Series at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife. The Dutch driver is competing in his first event in the category after gaining the permit to race around the circuit known as the "Green Hell" a fortnight ago.

Ad

Ever since racing returned after the summer break, the four-time F1 world champion has been relentless in his pursuit of competing in different categories. He has been active on the track for the past five weekends and will begin preparing himself for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix next weekend.

However, after qualifying P3 for the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie on Saturday, Max Verstappen took the lead off the start in his Ferrari 296 GT racing for Emil Frey Racing. In a clip floating on social media, the Dutchman could be seen overtaking the pole-sitter by outbraking him on the outside of Turn 1 and taking the lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The four-hour event features Max Verstappen sharing his duties with teammate Chris Lulham in the #31 car, and the pair are currently leading the race with a gap of 42 seconds from the second-place car with over 50 minutes remaining.

Max Verstappen comments on racing ambitions outside of F1

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he would like to grow in the Endurace Racing, but was currently focused on owning a GT3 team.

Ad

As per Motorsport.com, the 27-year-old believed that he was serious about growing himself and the team in the GT series, saying:

"The first step is our own GT3 team and then we'll see where we end up. It would be nice to be able to grow to the highest level in endurance racing. If I do something, I want to do it right. I want to win with this as well.
Ad
"And it's about creating a stepping stone from sim racing to GT3, so that you don't have to only go through karting to get into motorsports, because that costs a lot of money at the moment."

Max Verstappen has frequently expressed his desire to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with his own team. The iconic event has now adopted GT3 machinery over the last couple of years, which could provide a pathway for him to participate in the event.

The Dutchman's primary focus remains in F1 currently, as he has a contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season. Verstappen has often claimed that he was unsure of how long he would continue racing at the pinnacle of motorsport, given his ambitions of racing in other categories, and even hinted that he could leave the sport at the end of his current deal.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications