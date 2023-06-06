Watch: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones applaud Martin Brundle during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP grid walk

Renowned F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has been doing grid walks for Sky Sports for several years now. Though he is famous amongst F1 fans, not everyone knows him, especially some celebrities who attend the race and get the chance to walk on the grid as well. Hence, they usually ignore Brundle and have awkward small talk with him whenever he approaches them.

However, famous Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, had a surprisingly positive interaction with him. The moment Brundle bumped into them while doing his usual grid walk, both the actors approached him and wholeheartedly appreciated him for what he has done for the sport and how he organizes these grid walks. Michael Douglas said:

"I'm gonna stop for a second and say what an excellent job you do, week in and week out. I'm so impressed, both here in the pit and your commentary. Amazing."

Martin Brundle was delighted to hear the compliment and thanked both of them before moving forward in his grid walk. Since the former F1 driver left racing and joined the sport as a commentator, he has been known among many for his voice, explaining everything that the sport has gone through all these years.

Hence, there were many fans on various social media platforms who appreciated how a celebrity like Michael Douglas paid respect to the legendary commentator.

F1 pundit explains Max Verstappen's sheer dominance in the Spanish GP

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm recently explained how dominant Max Verstappen was in the Spanish GP, to the point where it felt like he was mocking the entire grid with his unbeatable pace and consistency. Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, he stated:

"I'm not saying for a second that Max ran this race at 100 percent for the entirety," Scott Mitchell-Malm said. "But there were moments when he was almost toying with the opposition. I've lost count for how many times I have said this to you during the race but there were times where it just felt sarcastic, the lap times he was able to do."

Scott added:

"There was a point I think, towards the end of his first stint where a few of the early pit stoppers behind him had already stopped and put fresh tires on. And Max is on 20-plus lap old tires, and he is going four five-tenths quicker than them. It's a sporting form of mockery," he continued.

Max Verstappen had a grand slam of a race weekend in Spain as he took the pole position, led every lap of the main race, took the fastest lap, and of course won the race with a comfortable margin of over 20 seconds.

