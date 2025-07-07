Watch: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto share an emotional moment as Sauber celebrates the German's first F1 podium

The recently concluded British GP turned out to be a race to remember for both Nico Hulkenberg and Sauber as the German driver picked his first-ever F1 podium. As the race came to an end, Sauber celebrated the feat with Hulkenberg, and his teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, also joined in to share the emotional moment.

As Hulkenberg came home with P3 and a huge chunk of points, the environment at the Sauber garage was full of celebration. Once Hulkenberg became available after the post-race interview and presentation, the team celebrated around him with joy and Champagne.

In between the celebrations, Hulkenberg met Mattia Binotto, other team members, and officials. In the end, he met Bortoleto, who came in for a celebratory hug, as they shared an emotional moment as teammates.

Here's the video of Nico Hulkenberg's celebration at the Sauber garage with Gabriel Bortoleto on Instagram by Sky Sports:

Nico Hulkenberg was renowned as the driver with the most races without a podium, but that is no longer the case. Thanks to his P3, he not only put himself up on P9 in the Drivers' Championship with 37 points, but also pulled his team to P6 in the Constructors' Championship from P9.

Hulkenberg raced with Haas last year but joined Sauber this year on a multi-year deal. Hulkenberg's association with Sauber, which is to be rebranded as Audi next year, has come ahead of the German giant's entry to F1.

Nico Hulkenberg let his feelings known after Brilliant British GP

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Team Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber (27) celebrates his first podium at the British GP - Source: Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the 2025 British GP, Nico Hulkenberg shared his thoughts as he broke down his race in the post-race interview. Speaking to the media, here's what the German driver said:

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we have it in us, I have it in me, somewhere. What a race. Coming from virtually last, doing it all over again from last weekend."

"It's pretty surreal, to be honest. I'm not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy, mixed conditions. It was a survival fight for a lot of the race. I think we just were really on it with the right calls, the right tyres in the right moment, made no mistakes -- quite incredible," he further added. (Via ESPN)

Hulkenberg started his race from P19, but thanks to two quick pit stops and a brilliant strategy by Sauber, he was within the Top 10 by the second lap. Hulkenberg held on to his race position till the end, avoided crashes and slip-ups, and took home his first podium.

