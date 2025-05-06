Watch: Nico Hulkenberg hilariously falls over Gabriel Bortoleto during the Lego driver parade in the F1 Miami GP

A joyous video of Sauber teammates Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto recently surfaced as they made their way through the drivers' parade in Miami. There was a unique race amongst the drivers in working LEGO Cars before the start of the main race.

LEGO, in association with F1, made the 2025 Miami Grand Prix drivers' parade unique after providing teams with life-sized working models of the current Formula 1 cars. Each car seated two people and was equipped with actual Pirelli tires and topped at 20 kph.

The entire grid was filled with laughter as drivers mapped the Miami GP circuit in those cars along with their teammates, sharing a fun race right before the actual Grand Prix. Many cars bumped into each other, and it also happened with the Sauber car, which Gabriel Bortoleto piloted. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, he was seen braking hard to save himself from the stopped Haas LEGO car on the track, resulting in Nico Hulkenberg comically tipping over and falling down.

It took LEGO 4000,000 bricks, 26 specialists, and over 22,000 hours to prepare the cars and make the event truly memorable.

As for Nico Hulkenberg, he is currently in his first season with Sauber after the team replaced their entire driver lineup after the end of the 2024 F1 season. The team has been performing better than last year, but is still at the bottom of the standings. The German driver scored points in the season-opening Australian GP; however, he has since finished out of the top 10.

Nico Hulkenberg predicts more intense battles for the World Championship in 2025

While Hulkenberg battles off the backmarkers in the Sauber, he seems to have a clear idea of the incidents amongst the championship contenders. During the Saudi Arabian GP earlier in April, Oscar Piastri (currently leading the title standings) had a close call with Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the race.

Reviewing this incident, Nico Hulkenberg told the media in Miami that this tussle between the drivers would continue, considering they are fighting for the title.

"Well, I think these guys are fighting for the championship. That’s what it looks like right now, and probably that will continue like this."

"It’s lap one action, Turn 1 – you come in with quite high speed even though it's not the longest of runs. So for me personally, I think it's part of racing and these kind of things just happen," Nico Hulkenberg added.

McLaren currently leads both the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships, however, there is a closer battle for the latter with three contenders: both McLaren drivers and Max Verstappen.

