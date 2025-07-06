Watch: Nico Hulkenberg's little daughter overjoyed watching the Sauber driver secure his first ever podium

Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg scored his first-ever F1 podium at the 2025 British GP in what was a dry-wet-dry race at the Silverstone circuit. The 37-year-old driver’s daughter was overjoyed at her father's first podium as Hulkenberg’s wife uploaded a video of their daughter celebrating the same.

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg started the 2025 British GP in effectively the last place as Franco Colapinto started from the pit lane. It had just drizzled before the race started, and all the drivers started on the intermediate tires. However, most of the track had dried out, with only the last sector being damp.

With the prediction of more rain hitting the track, most drivers stayed out, but some took the risk of switching to dry tires. Nico Hulkenberg was one of them, and his strategy paid well. The 37-year-old was up in P5 after the torrential rain came, and everyone pitted for a set of new intermediate tires.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Max Verstappen ended up spinning on the safety car restart, and Hulkenberg overtook Lance Stroll to get up into the podium positions. The Sauber driver overcut Lewis Hamilton by a lap on the final pit stops as the track transitioned back to dry from the wet conditions and came out multiple seconds ahead of the seven-time world champion.

The German driver kept it clean to the end of the race and scored his first-ever podium. Nico Hulkenberg’s wife took to Instagram and uploaded stories of her husband finishing P3 at Silverstone. She shared a video of the Sauber drivers’ in-lap after the race with a caption that read,

Ad

“the day we will never forget, Love you @hulkhulkenberg”

Image credits: Instagram/@egle_hulkenberg

The next story uploaded by Hulkenberg's wife, Egle, was of their daughter, Noemi Sky, celebrating as the Sauber driver was being awarded the P3 finish trophy on the podium. Noemi Sky was seen jumping at the sight of her father lifting the P3 trophy as she tried to reach out to Hulkenberg inside the television.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hulkenberg made his F1 debut in 2010, and P4 was his career-best race finish until the 2025 British GP. It was the longest wait for a driver before scoring their first podium, as it took Hulkenberg 239 race starts.

“It's been a long time coming”: Nico Hulkenberg reacts to his first-ever F1 podium

Nico Hulkenberg waved at the crowd at the Silverstone circuit after finishing P3 at the British GP. After parking up in the parc ferme, Max Verstappen congratulated the Sauber driver on his first-ever F1 podium.

Ad

Hulkenberg spoke with Jenson Button after getting out of the car and reacted to getting on the podium. When Button asked how it felt, the Sauber driver said,

“Good, it's been a long time coming, hasn't it? I always knew we have it in us, I have it in me somewhere, so yeah, I mean what a race, coming from virtually last. It's pretty surreal to be honest, don't know how it all happened, crazy, mixed conditions, you know the survival fight for a lot of the race. Right calls and tires at the right moments and no mistakes.”

The whole Sauber team celebrated the German driver’s first podium and swarmed Hulkenberg as he got out of the car, and chanted his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More