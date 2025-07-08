Watch: Nico Hulkenberg's wife Egle Hulkenberg, his daughter and his friends welcome him home after securing his first F1 podium

Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle Hulkenberg, had a grand welcome for the Sauber driver after the German star claimed his first ever podium in Formula 1. Mrs. Hulkenberg, along with family members and friends, welcomed him at his home with a pomp and show.

Ad

The recently concluded British GP saw Hulkenberg pick up his maiden career podium after he came home behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Despite starting from P19, he quickly improved to P9 by Lap 2. Thanks to two quick pit stops and a brilliant strategy by Sauber, he finished the race in P3.

Despite the presence of track favorites such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Nico Hulkenberg's podium came as a shocker. However, it was incredibly well-received by the driver and his family.

Ad

Trending

As a result, Egle Hulkenberg and the Sauber driver's family welcomed him at home with flying colors. They celebrated with a cake and fireworks. Mrs. Hulkenberg posted a series of photos and videos on her official social media account, showcasing their celebration. She uploaded the post with the caption:

"We could not make a little surprise for our HULK 🎉🥳#27"

Here's the post by Egle Hulkenberg on Instagram:

Ad

Till 241 race entries, Nico Hulkenberg was a driver without an appearance on the podium stand and was the driver with most races without a podium, until the British GP. Thanks to his P3, Hulkenberg was able to pull himself up to P9 in the Drivers' championship with 37 points.

The 15 points by Hulkenberg also improved Sauber's stand in the Constructors' championship. The Swiss team is in P6 currently with 41 points after 12 races and two Sprints.

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg lets his feelings known after incredible British GP

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg shared his thoughts after he claimed the British GP podium. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the Sauber driver said (via ESPN):

Ad

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we have it in us, I have it in me, somewhere. What a race. Coming from virtually last, doing it all over again from last weekend.

"It's pretty surreal, to be honest. I'm not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy, mixed conditions. It was a survival fight for a lot of the race. I think we just were really on it with the right calls, the right tyres in the right moment, made no mistakes -- quite incredible."

Nico Hulkenberg moved to Sauber this season after racing with Haas in 2024. He arrived on a multi-year contract and is expected to race for the rebranded Audi F1 team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More