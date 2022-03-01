Watch: Pierre Gasly's deft footwork as he takes the AT03 to the track

A video of Pierre Gasly's immaculate footwork has been posted on social media by AlphaTauri. The driver can be seen trying out the highly-anticipated AT03 in Misano.

Watch the incredible clip below:

While it is certainly no secret that driving an F1 car requires incredible precision, it is always surprising to see exactly how much control and finesse these drivers show. Gasly's footwork seemed as graceful as a ballet dancer's, and while he did not push the car to the limit by any means, fans got an insider view of exactly how drivers manage the pedals.

The pedal cam revealed Gasly's refined technique, easing on and off the throttle with incredible precision. Since the team's track in Misano was wet on the day of testing, the Frenchman had to show further throttle and braking discipline so as not to spin out.

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 jump inside the cockpit with @PierreGASLY for the first-ever lap of the AT03 and enjoy his footwork finesse

Fans were quick to point out how effortlessly the Frenchman was able to trail-brake. For the uninitiated, trail-braking is a technique wherein the driver gently eases off the brakes as the car slows down. The technique isn't easy as F1 brake pedals require a massive amount of force to work.

Pierre Gasly is hoping for a "Brawn GP like" surprise in 2022

Pierre Gasly is hoping for a surprise shuffle of the pecking order for the 2022 F1 season à la Brawn GP's charge in 2009. The Frenchman is hopeful of new regulation changes leading to dramatic gains for his team, AlphaTauri.

Brawn GP was a constructor who entered the sport in 2009, taking over Honda Racing F1. The team had a dramatically successful debut season, winning both the drivers' and constructors' trophies that year.

The French driver is hoping for a similar fate for AlphaTauri, who has never fought for the top steps in the sport. He said:

“Hopefully, we’ll have a surprise like Brawn GP back then. For the team and for me. At the same time, it would be naive to say it’s just an opportunity for us. Anyone can take a big step forward. I’m aware of that. I know that anything can happen. For better or for worse.”

The AT03, AlphaTauri's 2022 challenger, looks promising, having set the second-fastest time on the second day of pre-season testing in Barcelona. Gasly was on top form, having only been beaten by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc at the end of the day. It is important to note that the Frenchman set his fastest time on the soft compound tires, while Leclerc was on the mediums.

It is certainly too early to say whether Pierre Gasly and AlphaTauri will have a highly successful 2022 campaign. Fans, however, can look forward to more blistering qualifying performances from the Frenchman in the coming months.

