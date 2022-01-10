Watch: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda's hilarious 'chopstick battle'

Alpha Tauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda took part in a hilarious 'chopstick challenge' in a social media video posted by the official Alpha Tauri YouTube page. Both drivers were given the task of transferring as many beans as is possible from one plate to the other with either a chopstick or fork.

Gasly and Tsunoda are competitive not only on the track but off it too, with multiple social media videos surfacing of the two. In the recent challenge video, the drivers were seen moving individual beans from one plate to another using either forks or chopsticks. Both Gasly and Tsunoda hilariously took every opportunity available to cheat the other and emerge victorious. Most of each's attempts at cheating, however, were caught by the other driver, ultimately resulting in comical disputes between the two.

liya 🐼 | semi-ia @juyeonrin pierre gasly and yuki tsunoda's chopstick challenge? more like pierre gasly and yuki tsunoda's cheating saga pierre gasly and yuki tsunoda's chopstick challenge? more like pierre gasly and yuki tsunoda's cheating saga https://t.co/0XiVjs13Xq

While there was no clear winner of the challenge, the Frenchman showed F1-like pace while using chopsticks despite being up against the Japanese. Gasly dominated that round of the challenge and was en route to a clear victory until the rookie driver cheated by putting more than one bean at a time using a fork.

Gasly had a strong season with Alpha Tauri, placing ninth in the drivers' standings at the end of the year. The 25-year-old was lauded by fellow drivers and fans for his consistency, having qualified within the top six on 14 occasions. Tsunoda, meanwhile, had a shaky debut season in the sport but scored his season-best finish of fourth place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Watch the full video on YouTube:

Pierre Gasly filmed sparring in preparation for 2022 F1 season

Pierre Gasly did not waste much time after the epic season finale and got down to preparing for the next season. The 25-year-old driver seems to have already begun physical training for the upcoming season, after he posted a video of him boxing with a partner on Instagram.

The Frenchman had his most successful season in the sport in 2021, despite scoring only one podium — in Azerbaijan. The driver placed ninth in the championship and scored more than a hundred points for the Red Bull junior team Alpha Tauri.

Due to his incredible performance, experts such as former world champion Nico Rosberg believe Gasly should get another chance at the main Red Bull team. Rosberg said:

“Pierre is really, really awesome, to the extent where you are surprised, they don’t take him back into the mother team, into Red Bull Racing. But you will never know if he’s able to perform under the pressure of Red Bull Racing. That’s the big question mark which is left, and that’s why they didn’t put him back in.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that Alpha Tauri has confirmed its driver lineup for 2022, fans can look forward to another season of comedy and consistency between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly.

Edited by Anurag C