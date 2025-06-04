WATCH: Red Bull junior races Leeds United players on a football pitch in his F2 car

Red Bull Racing's junior driver, Arvid Lindblad, competed with Leeds United's players in a fun contest. Lindblad, in RB7, was featured in a drag race against three Leeds players at the Elland Road football pitch.

Ad

The entertaining crossover between two sports took place on June 4. Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani, and Isaac Schmidt from Leeds United raced against the iconic Red Bull RB7 F1 car, driven by F2 racer Arvid Lindblad.

The goal was to race from one penalty box to the other. While Lindblad had a vehicle, the Leeds players' agility was put to the test as they had to run. The footballers indeed had a good start as Arvid struggled to grip his F2 car on grass.

Ad

Trending

However, Lindblad picked up pace and gradually executed a smooth 180-degree turn to cross the finish line and win by around 30 yards.

The Red Bull junior driver had a wide smile on his face as he defeated three quick footballers on their own turf. The RB7 car played a key role as its pace helped Arvid emerge victorious.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Arvid Lindblad last raced in F2's feature race in Barcelona. Starting from the pole, he had a perfect start and converted it into a brilliant victory.

Lindblad is currently ranked P3 in the F2 championship with 79 points, whereas Alex Dunne and Richard Verschoor are placed P1 and P2, respectively.

Red Bull mulling F1 super license for Arvid Lindblad

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad at the Formula 2 Championship - Round 6, Barcelona - Feature Race - Source: Getty

Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull Racing's junior driver, is just 17 years old and will turn 18 in September 2025. The age eligibility to claim an F1 super license is 18 years, and the Bulls are reportedly requesting the FIA to make an exemption for Lindblad.

Ad

FIA can make an exemption in case a driver establishes their readiness to compete in F1. The criteria includes a 300km test run in an F1 car, and Red Bull did a test run with Arvid in Imola.

"Lindblad has the points for the super license. We also completed a 300km test with him in a Formula 1 car at Imola, so he could theoretically step in. But he doesn't turn 18 until September. That's why we're currently applying to the FIA for an exemption for the super license. Antonelli got it, too. We see no reason why the same shouldn't be true for Lindblad," Helmut Marko told Auto Motor und Sport [via Racingnews365]

Ad

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes made his F1 debut in 2025 after he turned 18 in August 2024. He made his practice debut in the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, but 10 minutes into the session, he crashed, marking an unfortunate end.

Regardless, the Bulls rate their junior driver, Arvid Lindblad, very highly, and they could consider him for a role with the Racing Bulls in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More