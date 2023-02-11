Watch: Red Bull's 2023 F1 challenger, the RB19, takes to the Silverstone track

Red Bull F1 unveiled their 2023 challenger RB19 during their livery launch in New York on February 3. The team then gave their 2023 car a first run during their filming day at Silverstone.

The Austrian team won their fifth constructor's championship last season and was able to do their fifth driver and constructor double in 2022. They will hope that the new RB19 yields the same results as last year's RB18, which was clearly the standout car in the grid.

The video of RB19's first run on the track has been making the rounds on social media, catching the attention of F1 fans worldwide.

It would certainly be fascinating to see if the RB19 can match the dominance of RB18 despite it being almost a similar version.

“Imagine if there was an American Max Verstappen" - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that the United States of America needs a driver like Max Verstappen to capture the attention of fans in the country.

Speaking to The New York Post, the Red Bull team boss commented on the growing interest in F1 in the US and why it needs a driver like the reigning double world champion, stating:

“Imagine if there was an American Max Verstappen. What we need is a young, talented, competitive American driver. It’s great to have him (Logan Sargeant) there and he’s a talented young guy [but] he’s going to be limited in what he can do."

"The problem is if you’re finishing 14th or 15th it doesn’t really turn people on. I think if he was fighting at the front in a competitive car, then you’d see [something like] what happened with Fernando [Alonso] in Spain, or Checo [Perez] and the reaction in Mexico. So that’s what we need: an American driver fighting for victories and World Championships.”

Sargeant revealed that he was happy to represent his country at the pinnacle of motorsport and was grateful for the opportunity provided to him by Williams F1. He said:

“[It’s} a great opportunity to represent my country to the best of my ability. Having three home grand prix is not something many, if anyone, has ever been able to say so I’m looking forward to being able to enjoy those moments.”

It would be fascinating to see if Sargeant can be the driver that F1 can market themselves around in the US or if the organization needs a 'Max Verstappen' like talent as suggested by the Red Bull boss.

