Watch: Sergio Perez shares a beautiful clip about his F1 journey as he announces return to the sport with Cadillac

Sergio Perez has shared a beautiful video showcasing his journey before and during his time in F1, as he announces his return to the sport with Cadillac in 2026. The Mexican has claimed that he is not coming back alone but bringing back the "roar of a country" with him.

After months of speculation, the suspense over who will drive for Cadillac has finally come to an official end. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have officially been announced as Cadillac F1's driver pairing for the team's debut season in 2026.

Shortly after this announcement, Perez shared a clip of his own via his Instagram story, sharing his whole journey in F1, including his times at Force India/Racing Point and Red Bull Racing.

In the video, Perez claimed that a whole country and a continent are returning to F1 in a way, as "millions of hearts are back".

"Remember when I said we'd meet again? It's not just about me. I raced with my family, with my friends. With your cheer in every turn, with the hope of millions who shared my dream. I'll always be grateful for your support," said Perez.

"That's why today I say: I'm not back alone. The roar of a country is back. The strength of a continent is back. Millions of hearts are back. This is the next chapter," he concluded.

Most recently, Perez was driving for the Red Bull F1 team, partnering Max Verstappen from 2021 up until 2024. At the end of last season, the 35-year-old was fired by the Austrian team after an underwhelming showing throughout the year.

Sergio Perez shares his excitement upon being announced as Cadillac's new F1 driver for 2026

Sergio Perez at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez has claimed that he is excited to be joining the Cadillac F1 team, as he shares the ultimate goal of taking the newest team on the grid to the front of the field. The Mexican also branded his and Valtteri Bottas' driver pairing as "dynamic".

Perez's first words as a Cadillac driver were shared via a press release by the team, as he said:

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front."

Perez then added that Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport already, and he was proud to be bringing them into the F1 world. The driver also branded the team as "the team of the Americas".

"I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas.

He then concluded by saying that the team will be counting on support from across the North American continent. The driver already has a huge fan following from his native country of Mexico.

