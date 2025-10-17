Watch: Singer Enrique Iglesias bows down to Sergio Perez during a concert in Mexico

Cadillac F1 star Sergio Perez was called upon the stage by singer Enrique Iglesias during his concert in Mexico amid the ongoing world tour. The “Bailando” singer bowed down to the F1 race winner on the stage, and the footage of the same emerged on social media platforms.Enrique Iglesias took to the stage in Guadalajara for his latest concert, performing at Arena Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 4, 2025. Former Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez was among the audience to attend the concert.Sky Sports F1 shared a video from the concert on their Instagram account where Enrique Iglesias can be seen inviting Perez onto the stage. As the Spanish singer sang his hit “Bailando”, he and Sergio Perez were spotted dancing on the stage and waving to the crowd.Towards the end of the video, Enrique Iglesias bowed down to the F1 star, followed by Perez lifting him up and hugging the singer. The Cadillac F1 driver was wearing a white shirt and paired it with navy blue trousers.“No one can resist 'Bailando' from @schecoperez? right @enriqueiglesias. The Mexican idol was invited by the singer to go on stage during the Guadalajara concert,” read the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEnrique Iglesias performed at the 2015 Abu Dhabi GP as well as the 2016 European GP at Baku, Azerbaijan. The Spanish singer has previously been spotted in Sergio Perez's garage when the Mexican driver drove for Sahara Force India.Sergio Perez signed a new contract with Red Bull Racing during the 2024 season, but was sacked after the season. The Mexican sat out the 2025 season as all the seats had already been filled for the current season, but was recently announced as Cadillac F1’s driver for the 2026 season as the American team prepares to make its F1 debut.Valtteri Bottas on partnering with Sergio Perez at Cadillac Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were announced as the lineup for Cadillac as the team prepares for its debut season. The Mexican and the Finnish driver have been rivals on the track for over a decade since Bottas made his F1 debut in the mid-2010s. This will be the first time the duo will be partnering up as teammates.Looking forward to the partnership, Valtteri Bottas said,“He’s been always good. He’s been always nice to me. I’ve always had respect for him. He’s been great,” he expressed. He seems like an easy guy to work with and I’m an easy guy to work with as well. So it should be all right.”“I think the main thing for us is to work together and really drive the team forward together, not to waste time on competing against each other too much. I think that needs to be the priority and we both understand that,” added BottasPerez reportedly tested Ferrari's 2023 car after his simulator work with Cadillac as the American team tracked an agreement with the Scuderia.