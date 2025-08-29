Watch: The entire crowd goes 'aww' as Max Verstappen's picture with daughter Lily surfaces

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Aug 29, 2025 10:58 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty
In Picture: Max Verstappen and Lily's mother, Kelly Piquet - Source: Getty

During the 2025 Dutch GP crowd interaction, Max Verstappen's picture with his daughter Lily surfaced, leaving fans in awe. Verstappen was in conversation with the host of the show, and this was when the picture surfaced in the background, and the crowd went "aww" in unison.

Verstappen is in the Netherlands, his home country for the 15th race of the season. As he arrived at Zandvoort for the race after spending nearly three weeks with the family, he opened up about his time with Lily.

When asked to speak about how his time off the track was in front of the crowd, Verstappen said as per Red Bull Racing's latest Instagram post:

"Yeah good. It was nice to spend a bit of time with the family."
And this was when a photo of the Red Bull driver with his daughter surfaced on the background screen, leaving the fans shouting "aww" in unison.

Following this, the host asked him about Lily, to which Verstappen replied:

"She's good."

"Getting big?" the host further asked.

"Step by step, yeah. She's growing. And I think that's most important," Verstappen informed.

Here is the interaction between Max Verstappen and the host, regarding Lily:

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed Lily in May this year, during the 2025 Miami GP. She is the four-time world champion's first baby, and Piquet's second. Piquet gave birth to a daughter, named Penelope, who was born in 2019, during her relationship with former F1 driver, Daniil Kvyat.

"Not like it is completely new for me": Max Verstappen on parenthood

Following the birth of his child, Lily, Max Verstappen stated that handling a baby is not entirely new for him. Verstappen had already spent time with Kelly Piquet's daughter, Penelope, which gave him a bit of experience in parenthood. Speaking about this, here's what the Red Bull driver said:

Max Verstappen with Penelope - Source: Getty Images
"I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me," Verstappen said. "Now it is my DNA, let's say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family." (Via ESPN)
Max Verstappen is competing in his 11th year in Formula 1 and is looking to defend his title. However, going by the trend of this year's performance, Verstappen is not the title favorite as his RB21 is barely a match to the McLaren MCL39s.

Currently, he is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 187 points after 14 races and three Sprints. He trails the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 97, and 88 points, respectively.

