Watch: The intro to the F1 Australian Grand Prix from 25 years ago

An intro video to the 1997 F1 Australian Grand Prix is making its rounds on Twitter. The video is in the typical style of the late 90s, with a funky backbeat and commentary-style introduction by ITV personality Jim Rosenthal.

Hosted by Jim Rosenthal, ITV cover their first Grand Prix in Melbourne 25 years ago.

Australian GP, 9th March 1997.

The event was the second Grand Prix to be held in Melbourne, with the 1996 Australian Grand Prix being the first. The 58-lap race was won by McLaren driver David Coulthard, who started in fourth place. The Briton made his way to P1 after a first lap incident took out pole-sitter Jacques Villeneuve.

With an updated version of the track returning in 2022, home hero Daniel Ricciardo expressed his enthusiasm for the changes at Albert Park. The driver is hopeful the new changes will allow for greater overtaking at the circuit. Speaking about the newly widened apexes, he said:

“It was always a track where overtaking was difficult because it was quite narrow and very fast. In general, in Formula 1, it becomes more difficult to follow other cars in corner combinations the faster we go. Widening the apex of some corners I think will help create more room for some daring overtaking or choosing a different line to get out of the dirty air.”

1997's F1 season finale was full of controversy and drama

Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 world championship, beating rival and legendary driver Michael Schumacher after the German was disqualified for his actions in the last race of the season. Jerez's season finale at the European Grand Prix was, however, anything but straightforward.

Michael Schumacher taking Damon Hill out in Adelaide 1994.



Michael Schumacher trying to take Jacques Villeneuve out in Jerez 1997.



Much bigger scandals than 2021. @F1Chris1965 Ayrton Senna crashing into Alain Prost at the 1990 Japanese GP to win the championship.Michael Schumacher taking Damon Hill out in Adelaide 1994.Michael Schumacher trying to take Jacques Villeneuve out in Jerez 1997.Much bigger scandals than 2021. @G_Webster @F1Chris1965 Ayrton Senna crashing into Alain Prost at the 1990 Japanese GP to win the championship.Michael Schumacher taking Damon Hill out in Adelaide 1994.Michael Schumacher trying to take Jacques Villeneuve out in Jerez 1997.Much bigger scandals than 2021.

Schumacher went into the final race of the season just one point ahead of Villeneuve. After the two drivers and Heinz-Harald Frentzen set the same time in qualifying, Frentzen, however, was awarded pole position for setting his lap before the others.

Schumacher started in second place, ahead of Villeneuve, and did not let the Canadian pass. After the Canadian F1 driver made a series of pit stops, he caught up with the German driver who was caught out by the unique Williams tactic.

Jacques Villeneuve had the pace to easily pass Schumacher, but the German had other plans. The then-young Schumacher veered his car into Villeneuve's, hoping for a double DNF. The Canadian, however, managed to nurse his car past the checkered flag, giving him his first and only world championship win in F1.

The FIA was not happy with the German driver and decided to disqualify him from the 1997 world championship altogether. This meant that Heinz-Harald Frentzen finished in second place, giving Williams F1 a dream-like finish.

