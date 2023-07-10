Watch: The moment that led to Pierre Gasly's hostility with Carlos Sainz after the 2023 F1 British GP

Pierre Gasly was not at all happy with Carlos Sainz after the 2023 F1 British GP. During the media interactions in the TV pen, Gasly came up to Sainz, who was in the middle of an interview, and pushed him a little on his shoulder.

While pushing the Ferrari driver, Gasly said:

“Don’t push me like that, Carlos.”

In response to that, Carlos Sainz turned a little to look at him, then chuckled and said, 'Pobrecito'. When translated to English, it means:

“Poor thing.”

Pierre Gasly's frustration was due to something that happened during the British GP. After the safety car caused by Kevin Magnussen, all the cars went racing after pitting for a fresh set of tires. Unfortunately, Carlos Sainz was on hard tires and was quickly losing position to other drivers with fresh mediums or soft tires.

When it was Gasly's turn to overtake, he successfully did so on lap 45 on turn nine. However, Carlso Sainz tried his best to pounce back on him and overtake him around the copse corner (turn 10). However, while they were on the straight, Sainz gradually pushed the French driver towards the outside of the track, so much so that half of his Alpine was on the curb.

After Carlos Sainz pulled the overtake, Pierre Gasly came on the radio and screamed about how the Ferrari driver pushed him unfairly. This was the main reason for Gasly's rude behavior towards Sainz in the media after the British GP.

Lance Stroll on his incident with Pierre Gasly in the British GP

Lance Stroll had fierce wheel-to-wheel battles with Pierre Gasly during the latter stages of the 2023 F1 British GP. After Carlos Sainz went past the French driver, he had to defend against the Aston Martin of Stroll.

During all the heated on-track battles, Gasly squeezed the gap, which forced Stroll to go off the track in turn 16. Hence, when the Canadian came back on track, he made contact with Gasly, which resulted in a rear suspension failure for the Alpine.

After the British GP, the FIA handed two penalty points to Lance Stroll for the incidents. Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1, Stroll explained:

“No, I’ll meet him in the parking lot later! I got forced off the track both times I passed him, So I’m not really sure why I got a penalty because I was given no room. I got a track limits for one and I was forced wide and forced wide and then the next time I passed him again I was given no room."

He added:

“I was forced wide and then I came back on the track and we touched. If I was given more room I wouldn’t have had to come back on the track and we wouldn’t have touched.”

The rear suspension failure forced Pierre Gasly to retire from the race. It was a double DNF debacle for Alpine at Silverstone.

