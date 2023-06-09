Watch: The stunning three-way battle between Nico Hulkenberg, Guanyu Zhou, and Yuki Tsunoda at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Though there was no fight for the top spot in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, there were plenty of brilliant wheel-to-wheel battles and overtakes in the midfield. One of those was between Guanyu Zhou, Nico Hulkenberg, and Yuki Tsunoda.

The trio were constantly racing each other for positions, but on lap 14, all three drivers were extremely close in order to overtake each other.

On that lap, Alpine's Esteban Ocon was coming out of the pit lane and was just ahead of Hulkenberg, who was closely followed by Zhou and Tsunoda. Though the Haas driver tried to overtake Ocon in turn one, he was unable to. Meanwhile, Zhou was trying to overtake Hulkenberg but also was unsuccessful.

You can watch the incident between the three drivers below:

During all this, Yuki Tsunoda closed the gap even further and somehow stayed ahead of the Alfa Romeo driver. Both the young drivers kept on racing alongside each other when Tsunoda finally secured the position from Zhou.

In lap 15, the AlphaTauri driver managed to pass Nico Hulkenberg as well. Luckily for Esteban Ocon, he was able to pull away from the three when they were fighting among each other for positions.

This was one of the highlights of the Spanish GP, as all three drivers raced cleanly but closely in order to thrill the fans even more. Yuki Tsunoda won the three-way battle in the early stages of the race. Unfortunately, he received a penalty for forcing Zhou Guanyu off the track in the latter stages and ended up losing points.

Lewis Hamilton advises Lando Norris to be more patient after their crash in the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris collided with each other during the first lap of the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. The Mercedes driver managed to overtake Norris after the first turn.

However, the McLaren driver pushed a bit too hard and touched the front wing's end plate to Hamilton's left rear tire, causing it to break. As a result, Norris had to pit for a new front wing, which effectively ruined his entire race.

Later in the drivers' press conference, second-placed Lewis Hamilton explained what went down and how Lando could have done better in the Spanish GP if he had been more patient. He said:

"I just felt a big hit from behind but obviously Max and Carlos went quite wide and deep into Turn 1 and then they were coming back across, and I basically got in the wake, so I had to be patient, and then I got a hit from behind. I think it was a shame for Lando because he did such an amazing job yesterday."

Hamilton continued:

"It’s great to see McLaren up there on the second row and I think today even if he was ahead of me going into the corner, we would have overtaken him because we had slightly more pace race trim-wise."

"And so yeah, not ended up being a great result for him but I think if he was just a little more patient today, he would have had probably a better result but we live and we learn."

After the Spanish GP, Mercedes managed to step up to second place in the constructors' championship.

Poll : 0 votes