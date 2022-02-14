Watch: Toto Wolff and Christian Horner arrive in London for results to FIA inquiry over F1 2021 season finale

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have arrived in London for the results of the FIA inquiry over the 2021 F1 finale. A clip of the two team principals arriving at the venue has surfaced on Twitter, with fans giving their two cents' worth on the matter.

With Lewis Hamilton's return to the sport reportedly being contingent on the results of the FIA inquiry, it is no surprise that Wolff and Horner's arrival at the venue in London has garnered a lot of traction on Twitter. Fans were quick to compliment both team principals' sense of fashion. Wolff arrived in what is presumably a company-owned Mercedes S-Class, while Horner arrived in some iteration of Audi's executive lineup.

Also spotted in the video was newly-appointed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The Emirati will presumably play an important part in coming to a conclusion over the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Earlier this month, a previously-unheard audio clip from the race at Yas Marina emerged on Twitter. The audio clip contains 'clear' footage of Red Bull strategist Jonathan Wheatley communicating with race director Michael Masi. While the agenda of the meeting has not been declared, FIA officials will likely discuss the contents of the audio clip.

Toto Wolff doesn't believe any team will be a "second ahead" in 2022

Mercedes F1's executive director Toto Wolff believes there won’t be a large gap between the teams with the new cars in the 2022 season. The Austrian team principal revealed the loopholes in the regulations will not be advantageous and the cars will be very close in performance.

Speaking to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the Mercedes boss said:

“I believe that the budget cap will bring many things into line. If someone finds a loophole and runs away with it, everyone will recreate it. The cars will all be very similar. There can still be differences in the first year. After that, it will balance out. There will no longer be a team that drives a second ahead.”

Toto Wolff, however, believes the budget cap will largely level the playing field in 2022, but won't lead to a second's difference between teams. Last season, Red Bull and Mercedes were considerably faster than the rest of the field, but the difference between most teams in qualifying was not greater than a second.

The reason this season will be a mixed bag in terms of performance is largely due to the aerodynamic development that will be undertaken throughout the entire year. So one can expect undulated momentum in the championship again like last year but with more teams involved this time.

