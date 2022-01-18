Ross Brawn explains what F1 has done to find 'loopholes' for F1 2022 season 

Ross Brawn explained that he and his team had tried to overcome the possibility of any regulatory loopholes while structuring the framework for the 2022 F1 season.

The Sporting Director revealed his team of experts went through a ‘rule-busting’ phase until they could iron out most of the loopholes in the regulations.

Speaking to the New York Times and explaining the phase of designing the 2022 rules, Brawn said:

“Trying to anticipate every loophole or every interpretation is very difficult but for sure, our process was to understand the problem, design around eliminating the problem. Our group spent some time looking at the sensitivities of the different areas to see where there could be some scope left for the teams to evolve their designs and change their designs.”

Brawn has been an integral part of the team that designed the regulation framework for the 2022 season. According to the ex-Ferrari technical chief, they might not have ironed out every loophole but were successful in making the framework close to perfect.

Explaining the testing phase of the rules and regulations, Brawn said:

“Then we did have a rule-busting phase where we did try and break the rules and see what loopholes we could find. We went through that. I won’t pretend we would’ve found every loophole, but we definitely went through a regulation testing phase of seeing where we could find some opportunities.”

In 2009, Brawn’s own F1 team, the Brawn GP, were able to find a loophole in the rules to produce a double diffuser on their car. It aided them to dominate the championship. Although rival teams had picked up on the technology, Brawn GP and their driver Jenson Button emerged victorious, clinching both titles that year.

What is different in the F1 regulations in 2022?

The 2022 F1 regulations feature completely new cars that adopt ground-effect aerodynamics and new 21 inch tires. The ground-effect essentially means the majority of the downforce will be generated from the underside of the car, and not the front, rear or sides as seen before.

The cars will have a shorter wheelbase and feature different rear wings. The 2022 cars will resemble a hybrid of an old F1 car and the Indy cars, making the upcoming season an exciting one in terms of innovation and development.

