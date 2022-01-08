Watch: When Charles Leclerc finally clarified how to pronounce his name

Every F1 fan has heard of Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver who has starred alongside the likes of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. But some people, including commentators and analysts, are unaware of how the Monegasque's name is pronounced. Luckily for fans of the sport, Leclerc himself clarified the pronunciation of his name.

In a goofy interview with F1 journalist Will Buxton, Charles Leclerc taught the Briton the correct pronunciation of his name. The driver specified that while he doesn't mind fans addressing him with the anglicized pronunciation of his name, the Monegasque or French pronunciation doesn't enunciate the 'S' nor the 'C' in his name. While there are some exceptions, a final consonant is not pronounced in French. So, the pronunciation of his name would be closer to 'Sharl Leclair' - similar to an Éclair, which is a French pastry. However, both the pastry and the name do not have an 'R' sound at the end.

Carlos Sainz outperformed team-mate Charles Leclerc in 2021

Despite having a mediocre season himself, Charles Leclerc was outperformed by Carlos Sainz in the latter's debut season with Ferrari. The Monegasque driver managed to secure only one podium in 2021, while his teammate Sainz scored four in total.

While Red Bull and Mercedes clearly distinguished themselves as the dominant forces, Leclerc however showed off his brilliant one-lapper ability by picking up two pole positions. His pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was outstanding when you consider the sheer pace advantage the Mercedes and Red Bull cars have on long straights. The Ferrari driver also challenged Lewis Hamilton considerably at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, showing off his excellent wheel-to-wheel skills.

Overall, the 24-year-old scored 159 points and finished seventh behind his team-mate, who finished in fifth place.

The 2021 season was the worst season for the Monegasque driver since his debut in the sport. He was en route to securing pole position in Monaco before crashing out and being forced to forgo the race the next day. Leclerc, however, did have a more consistent performance when compared to 2020, where he placed eighth in the drivers' standings.

With Carlos Sainz as the young driver's point of comparison, the former Sauber driver needs to improve his performance in the 2022 season to stay within the good books of critics and fans.

Edited by Anurag C