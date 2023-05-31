Watch: When Kimi Raikkonen came to the rescue of a young fan at the F1 Spanish GP

One of the most memorable and adorable moments from the Spanish GP was when Kimi Raikkonen met a young Ferrari fan and consoled him after retiring from the race in 2017.

The Finnish driver started fourth on the grid but unfortunately met with an accident with Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas. This incident broke his front left suspension, which forced him to retire from the race.

Since this was a drastic turn of events for Raikkonen, several Ferrari fans, including a young one, were devastated. The boy was so sad that he could not hold back his tears and started crying inconsolably.

One of the cameras, which was live on the TV broadcast, captured the kid crying. By his attire, it was clear that he was a hardcore Ferrari fan, since he was wearing the official Ferrari t-shirt and cap.

This caught the attention of the team and some paddock members, who then allowed the kid and his mother to enter the paddock area and meet Kimi Raikkonen himself after the Spanish GP. Of course, by that time, the young Ferrari fan had stopped crying and was ecstatic to meet his hero.

Inside the Ferrari paddock building, the kid met the Finn, spoke with him, clicked a picture with him, and even received an official Ferrari cap, which Raikkonen was wearing.

Fernando Alonso downplays his chances of winning in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Though Fernando Alonso is gradually improving his performance in the 2023 F1 season, he still very much wants to keep his feet on the ground and not spread false hopes. Hence, he explained how it is extremely hard for him and his team to win or even finish on the podium in the Spanish GP.

Speaking in the drivers press conference after the Monaco GP, he said:

“Yeah, it will be but I don't think that I will not put any pressure on my team or myself into next week. We saw today on race pace… yesterday was very close in qualifying but today in the race, we saw Red Bull again, very dominant. So we have to accept that things into next weekend will be maybe as we saw in any other race this year, where Red Bull is untouchable."

He added:

"And we have to see in a normal circuit, what is the package of Mercedes and the upgrades that Ferrari will bring apparently to Barcelona as well. So we have to have the feet on the ground and as I said in Miami, it’s going to be a few weekends in the year that we will just be seventh and eighth and we have to accept that and some others that we will fight for podiums. So I will not get into Barcelona, thinking that I will win, and disappoint anyone. We have to have the feet on the ground.”

Alonso is well aware that the Spanish GP will be a much more difficult challenge for Aston Martin as Mercedes will be stretching their legs with the new upgrade, while Ferrari will also be bringing new upgrades for their car.

