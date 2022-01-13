Watch: When the legendary Jean Alesi tested new V12 Ferrari on a wet circuit

A clip of the legendary F1 driver Jean Alesi testing the then-new V12 Ferrari has surfaced on Twitter. The driver was filmed driving the legendary car on a fully wet track ahead of the 1991 season.

Jean Alesi is a former F1 driver who raced for teams such as Ferrari, Jordan, Benetton and Sauber. The driver is considered one of the F1 greats despite winning only one Grand Prix in a career that lasted more than 11 years.

The Frenchman debuted with Tyrell, an F1 team best known for winning championships with Sir Jackie Stewart in the 1970s. Despite this, Alesi was known for his stint with Ferrari, which lasted five years.

The car in the video has the glorious-sounding V12 engine which featured one of the most praised engine notes of all time. Despite being widely popular, the Italian team never found championship success with the V12, with the V10 engine being their most successful thanks to Michael Schumacher.

In the video, Jean Alesi can be seen testing the car during pre-season testing at the Fiorano circuit in Maranello, Italy. The racetrack is owned by the Italian team and is used primarily for development. Alesi debuted for the team the following season.

Ferrari dominated the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher

The Italian team's constructors' trophy win of 1999 was perhaps a foreshadowing of the dominant era that was to come. In what can only be compared to the Mercedes turbo-hybrid era, Ferrari absolutely dominated from 2000-2004, giving Michael Schumacher five world titles in a row. The German was formidable in the red car, scoring a podium at every event in the 2002 season.

The driver won his last championship in the sport in 2004, after being dethroned by Fernando Alonso's Renault the following year.

Many fans have compared the result of the 2021 world championship to that of 2005, claiming that both Max Verstappen and Alonso successfully ended the dominant eras of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher respectively. To further highlight the similarities, both defending world champions were 36-years-old at the time of the defeat, while both first-time contenders were 24.

The Italian team has failed to secure a championship win since 2004, but their recent performances have given fans hope that the team with the prancing horse will rise back to the top in coming years.

