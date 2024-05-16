WATCH: When Lewis Hamilton’s future boss Fred Vasseur took credit for his fashion game in 2022

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur had once cheekily pointed out that he was the reason behind Lewis Hamilton's strong fashion game. The seven-time world champion is known for wearing stylish clothes while entering the paddock and also has a fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger for quite some time now.

The soon-to-be Ferrari driver has made a name for himself being one of the most fashionable drivers in the paddock and often wears different outfits during the weekend.

While appearing on the Red Flags Podcast in 2022, the Ferrari team boss in his jovial best replied to a question regarding the British driver's fashion.

"Lewis back in the day.....did you scout the future style icon he was going to become?"

Vasseur did not miss his opportunity to showcase his cheeky nature and credited himself for Lewis Hamilton's fashion choice. He claimed:

"At the office, I'm coming with green pants, so yeah."

To which the host concluded:

"So you're saying Lewis learned his drip from you?"

Speaking later to Motorsport.com, the Frenchman talked about the influence of Lewis Hamilton and how it has surpassed his performances on the track. He said:

"The input of Lewis or another driver is not just about qualification lap time and so on. It's the finality of the job. What we all collectively can see Saturday or Sunday, at the end of the day, the job of the driver is much wider.

"It's starting sometimes six or eight months before the season, to be able to work on the next project, to bring his own experience, his own view on what we can do, or how we could do it and so on and so on."

Ferrari team boss expecting Lewis Hamilton's experience to be influential in 2025

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur stated that the Italian team under his leadership was 'quite green' in terms of experience in winning races and championships, and with Lewis Hamilton's arrival next year that fact might change.

He told Motorsport.com:

"I think we are still a young team. It's not just a matter of age, but it's a matter of experience together and wins together. So that means that we are quite green, or quite young, and to have someone into the loop with such a big background and such big experience will impact for sure.

"We have time to discuss this with Lewis and, for me, into the building process of the team - you want to have a long-term view and for the next cycle. I think we are going in the right direction. But for sure Lewis will add value."

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc on the Italian team and will be charged with bringing them back to contending for titles and race wins more frequently.