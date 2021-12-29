Watch: When Max Verstappen was pranked in a 'fake taxi'

Max Verstappen was pranked in a 'fake taxi' organized by Channel 4 a few months ago. The driver was picked up and irritated by a fake taxi driver who asked him a series of absurd questions.

The Dutchman was caught in an awkward situation when he was driven to his destination by a fake taxi and asked a bunch of strange questions by an imposter. The driver of the taxi confused the Red Bull world champion with the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher and asked him if he missed Germany. Verstappen awkwardly explained that he is not German but Belgian-Dutch instead.

Channel 4 Sport @C4Sport



We obviously couldn't leave out the time we pranked the world champ in a fake taxi. 🚕



#C4Sport 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭...We obviously couldn't leave out the time we pranked the world champ in a fake taxi. 🚕 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭...We obviously couldn't leave out the time we pranked the world champ in a fake taxi. 🚕#C4Sport https://t.co/Qbx5eI4yjW

At one point, the first-time world champion was seen texting someone from Red Bull, complaining about the talkative nature of the taxi driver.

After reaching his destination, Max Verstappen was relieved to find out the fake taxi driver was Steve Jones, a Welsh commentator and analyst for Channel 4 F1. Upon realizing he had been pranked, Verstappen yelled out some curse words and claimed he was "really holding his nerve." The Dutchman said:

“I was really getting upset. I was really trying to be nice but I was like oh my god. This was my worst ever taxi experience.”

Watch the full clip below:

Max Verstappen thought Red Bull promotion a prank

Max Verstappen joined the Red Bull junior team, Torro Rosso, as just a teenager. When Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat was unable to participate in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen was called to take his place. The then 18-year-old driver thought it was a prank and did not believe he would be called to the main team just yet.

Formula 1 @F1



Youngest leader of an F1 race ✅



Youngest driver to score a podium finish ✅



Youngest ever race winner ✅



The FLASHBACK: SPAIN 2016Youngest leader of an F1 race ✅Youngest driver to score a podium finish ✅Youngest ever race winner ✅The #SpanishGP will always be special for @Max33Verstappen 🇪🇸 FLASHBACK: SPAIN 2016Youngest leader of an F1 race ✅Youngest driver to score a podium finish ✅Youngest ever race winner ✅The #SpanishGP will always be special for @Max33Verstappen 🇪🇸 https://t.co/Urt3yWxmDm

Team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko, however, met with Verstappen's father Jos over dinner, subtly suggesting the young star might get a chance to drive for the main team. Max at the time shrugged off all rumors about his possible promotion, convinced it was nonsense and/or a prank.

Also Read Article Continues below

Max Verstappen was given his first chance to race for the main Red Bull team at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016. The teen went on to win the race, making him the youngest Grand Prix winner in the sport at only 18 years of age. The previous record for the same was held by another Red Bull veteran, Sebastian Vettel. Interestingly, the German won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2008, driving for Torro Rosso. Red Bull and its sister concerns seem to have a penchant for bringing about young race winners.

Edited by Anurag C