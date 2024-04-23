"We are 70 years behind Ferrari" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner retains modest expectations for 2026 powertrains

Red Bull boss Christian Horner dampened the expectations surrounding their in-house hybrid powertrains, developed in collaboration with Ford. It is set to be introduced in the 2026 F1 season.

Parting ways with Honda, the Milton-Keynes-based squad will be venturing unchartered terrains for the 2026 season, as major regulation changes on the chassis and power unit sides are set to sweep the sport. Plenty of speculation surrounds how Red Bull power trains will stack up against its competitors.

As a new manufacturer, team principal Christian Horner conceded that they lack the experience compared to their rivals. Referencing Ferrari's 70-year rich history in the sport, the Brit elaborated on their progress on the power unit side (via formulapassion.it):

Trending

"We are trying to face the natural growth curve. On engines, we are 70 years behind Ferrari. We have a very competent group of people at work and we are trying to apply the same philosophy to the engine that we apply to the chassis."

"The engine, however, is a different challenge. Where are we compared to others? No one has any guarantees of where it is compared to the competition. We are talking about a blank sheet of paper," he added.

Horner mentioned that starting from scratch has its advantages and disadvantages, before adding that the engine department has made significant strides in the past couple of years.

"Only in 2026 will we actually see if we have achieved our objectives, but if I look at the two years that have passed so far, taking into account a practically standing start, we have already achieved notable results," he said.

The Red Bull team boss recently stated that all the facilities for the engine side are now operational, with the team successfully meeting the targets they set for themselves.

Max Verstappen is not worried about Red Bull's 2026 engine project

The three-time F1 champion's contract with Red Bull extends till 2028, which covers three years into the new regulations. The Dutchman has won three championships with Honda, with the Japanese manufacturer set to join forces with Aston Martin in 2026.

Max Verstappen was recently asked about the uncertainty surrounding Red Bull's power units. In response, he jokingly quipped that he wasn't worried about the new engines (via motorsport.com):

"I mean, if I have to speculate about everything... I might be worried if I'm still alive tomorrow, right? So, I don't really worry about that too much."

The 26-year-old added that he remains in close contact with the power unit side and assured that there is no reason for the team to "panic."

"Of course, I am in close contact with Christian [Horner] about that and the people working there. Everyone's working flat out, so there is no need to panic about that. It's still not 2026," he added.

Verstappen insisted that beating the existing manufacturers wouldn't be an easy task, but he expressed confidence in the abilities of the engineers working on the project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback