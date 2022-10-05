SK Exclusive: "We should also calm everything down," says Mercedes' Toto Wolff on F1 cost cap issue

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes the chatter around the cost-caps being exceeded by rival teams needs to be reduced until proved true by the FIA. The Austrian, however, believes that if the speculation is true, it justifies the discussion, and action needs to be taken.

Speaking to Sportskeeda during the team media session, Wolff said:

“This sport has always been so fascinating because it has been an on-track and off-track battle. When it was all quiet Bernie (Ecclestone, former F1 supremo) would throw a hand grenade, to just cause some mischief. So here we have the next topic that has just flared up. It is a very serious one if it were to be deemed as true. And then we shall see. I think the team bosses have already commented much too much. Cause obviously, we will ask the questions but this is a process we have no involvement in.”

“We just look after our own finances. We just make sure we provide all the materials to the auditors and they judge whether we have got it right or wrong. Then there is a dialogue that happens how the interpretation was, why it was and why it wasn’t. So literally we just mind our own business and probably we should also calm everything down and leave it to Mohammed (Ben Sulayem) and his structure is to say ‘this is actually the situation’. Who knows what they will say?”

Asked by Sportskeeda if the speculation portrayed the sport in poor limelight should it turn out to be untrue, the Mercedes chief responded by saying that the chatter was part of the off-track battles. Wolff felt there was enough said on the subject where Red Bull and potentially another team exceeded the cost-cap last season.

With the story being mere speculation at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP weekend, however, there has been little proof of the rumor that Red Bull is one of the teams. With faith in the FIA and its structure which is investigating the matter, the Mercedes boss felt the speculation around the cost-cap issue needed to be left to the regulatory body of the sport.

Mercedes boss believes second place in the constructors' championship looks tough

Toto Wolff feels that the battle for second place in the 2022 F1 constructors' championship is getting tougher with every race. The Mercedes team principal feels the team will have to rebuild and try again at the upcoming Japanese GP, but last weekend's Singapore GP result might have hurt their chances of fighting Ferrari for second place.

Speaking to F1's official channel after the Marina Bay event, Wolff said:

“This season has given us several tough lessons and today was another one. We started from opposite ends of the grid with our two cars, but we couldn’t capitalise on the car’s race pace with either of them when it came to an end result. The biggest frustration is that we couldn’t build on the signs of competitive performance we saw in FP2 and in qualifying. Our championship fight for P2 has got significantly more difficult with this result, but the only thing to do is to collect ourselves and throw our energy into the next race in Suzuka to rebuild momentum.”

With five races left on the calendar and Ferrari back to performing competitively, it will be difficult for Mercedes to fight for second place. The gap deficit to Maranello's team in terms of pace and performance has been significant for the Silver Arrows squad. Hence, second place in the championship might be slipping away for the eight-time world champions.

