"We were so angry": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reflects on the moment he made a mistake with Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff has touched upon one of his "mistakes" at the 2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Mercedes boss shared that he felt there was a lack of adequate communication from him, after the race with Jos Verstappen. He also shared the reasons behind it.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were rivaling Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for the championship in the 2021 F1 season. Verstappen and Hamilton started the British Grand Prix that year on an even keel and battled each other hard. At Copse corner, Verstappen's right rear hit Hamilton's left front, sending the Dutchman into the tire barrier with a heavy crash. Hamilton went on to win the race.

Wolff has shared now that as he and the team celebrated the race victory, he did not talk that same day with Jos Verstappen, Max's father. Reflecting on that, the Silver Arrows head honcho said,

“I think where we had a moment was after Silverstone,” Wolff said. “I think that season really took some toll on all of us. It was so intense, each of us felt that things weren't right. Where it really went wrong is that I made a mistake after Silverstone. I didn't call Jos on the same day, which I should have done," Wolff said.

"But I didn't call him because we were so angry about the whole situation and because I was told by Paul Monaghan [Red Bull chief engineer] in the pit lane that Max was fine and there is nothing [wrong]. And in a way, I relied on that information, rather than picking up the phone and calling Jos like I would have done all the years before, and saying ‘Is Max OK?’” he added.

Wolff has, meanwhile, suggested that the team is confident about having Max Verstappen in their car in the future.

Toto Wolff is optimistic about Max Verstappen

Mercedes is in reported pursuit of Max Verstappen's signature, despite the Dutch star's contractual agreement with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season. Amid this, the former's team principal Toto Wolff is optimistic the team will find a way to land the 26-year-old at Brackley at some point in time.

Asked whether he and Verstappen could yet work together, he said,

"Somehow, I have that feeling. But I don't know when that could be, whether it's '26 or three years later. I don't know yet," Wolff stated.

Following Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes at the end of this season, paddock chatter suggested that the Silver Arrows has been looking at Max Verstappen to take up the baton and lead the Brackley-based team to success.

However, there has been nothing concrete as of now and Verstappen is expected to stay with Red Bull for at least a few years. On the other hand, rumors suggest Mercedes will soon be announcing Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement for next season.

