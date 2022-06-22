"We’re just way too slow" - Pierre Gasly feels AlphaTauri is 'just not competitive'

Pierre Gasly had a disappointing weekend in Canada. After a spectacular result in Baku where the French driver secured a P5, the Canadian GP was a let-down for him, primarily because the car was not in the working window in neither dry nor in wet conditions. Gasly ended up suffering without scoring a point in the race.

Speaking to the media, Pierre Gasly conceded that AlphaTauri was slow throughout the weekend and to make things worse, the timing of the Virtual Safety Car earlier in the race did not help either. He said:

“We’re just way too slow. So not a not a very entertaining day. We were struggling a lot like just front rear and no grip, brakes, traction. There wasn’t much we could do and we tried different strategies than others, didn’t get so lucky with the Virtual Safety Car, but at the end of the day, we just lacked pace.”

Gasly further said:

“I don’t know if it’s track-specific or whether it’s a certain set-up direction on some tracks that we need to have people look into. But clearly, at the moment, I don’t know why, but in Canada, we were just not competitive.”

What makes things slightly concerning for the team is that it does not have a proper answer as to why it was so far off the pace all weekend and what was the reason behind its sudden drop in form.

Pierre Gasly's teammate had a worse weekend in Canada

Pierre Gasly's teammate Yuki Tsunoda did not fare much better in Canada, for he ended up crashing while coming out of the pit lane. The Japanese driver had just pitted for fresh tires and spun while coming out of the pits. Tsunoda said that he apologized to each and every member of the team after the crash.

He said:

“I’ve already been to the garage to the apologise to all the team, I just pushed too much on pit exit and unfortunately I went into the wall. The pace was good today, and we’d made a strong recovery up until that point, even if it was hard to overtake, so I’m disappointed with that ending.”

It had appeared that AlphaTauri had finally found form in Baku, but as it turns out, we might need to see a few more races before jumping to conclusions.

