“We can’t do more” - McLaren’s Zak Brown reveals his take on F1’s potential for growth in race schedule

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently opined that F1 is yet to unlock its maximum growth potential in terms of expansion of the sport in different parts of the world. However, he also said that the calendar is jam-packed with 24 races and shouldn't be extended any further.

Formula 1, in the recent few years, has seen immense growth, with the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' attracting a whole new fanbase. To further boost its viewership and craze, F1 and FIA have been on a mission to expand the sport to different parts of the world.

Recently, rumors of F1 exploring a potential Grand Prix venue in Thailand and Rwanda gained momentum.

That being said, McLaren CEO Zak Brown backed F1's efforts to unlock the full potential of the sport's growth. However, he issued a caution against extending the calendar, which already consists of 24 race weekends.

Talking to Motorsport.com, Brown said:

"I don't think Formula 1 has reached its peak, which is quite exciting. It's clear that some things have. We're doing 24 races, and we can't do more."

To tackle this issue, Brown suggested a unique idea to keep 20 fixed venues for races and let the other eight venues host a race on a rotational basis.

"We would like to see something that has been talked about in the past to grow the calendar, maybe with 20 fixed races and eight that rotate every two years, so that we can get into the 28 markets but keep 24 races on the calendar, because the calendar is very difficult for everyone. But it is a way to continue to grow this sport."

As Brown mentioned, 24 races in a calendar year are likely taking a toll on teams and drivers in terms of logistics and fatigue. Hence, he seemed against the idea of extending the calendar any further.

Zak Brown cautious of McLaren's meteoric rise in F1

Lando Norris with McLaren CEO Zak Brown F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

McLaren kickstarted the 2025 F1 season on a strong note as Lando Norris won the opening race in Australia last week. While Oscar Piastri also appeared poised for a podium finish, a mistake in wet conditions dropped him to P9.

Meanwhile, despite a positive weekend, CEO Zak Brown has urged his team to stay grounded. He cited the example of Max Verstappen to assert how tables can turn quickly in F1. Brown said to GP Blog,

"We have started the season strong. We saw last year Max won the first seven races, then had a drought, so we just have to keep doing what we are doing. We know how quickly things change in this sport; we just need to make sure we keep developing."

Max Verstappen won seven races in the first half of the 2024 season but saw a steep decline in performance after the summer break. While he was able to retain his Drivers' championship title, his team, Red Bull, lost the Constructors' championship to McLaren.

