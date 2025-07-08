“We are cooked”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton reportedly gets ruled out of Ferrari’s key test 

Ferrari is set to test the new rear suspension at the upcoming test, and Lewis Hamilton will reportedly not participate in the same. The test will take place at Mugello circuit, next Tuesday (July 15), as Charles Leclerc will be accompanied by Antonio Giovinazzi. The F1 fans came out and reacted to Hamilton not participating in the test.

Ferrari will be using the filming day at Mugello to test out the new rear suspension, which will be brought to the Belgium GP. According to reports, the suspension follows a similar ideology to Mercedes' new rear suspension, where the front arm of the upper triangle is brought towards the front.

This will allow for a more stable and rigid setup, and help with Ferrari's woes of the ride height. Ferrari has had to run the ride height higher than optimal, and the new suspension will reportedly allow them to run at the optimal height.

However, Lewis Hamilton will not be participating in the test and will only get the first taste of the new suspension at Spa Francorchamps in the last week of July. Fans came out and reacted to the Brit not participating in the test, as they said:

“we are cooked then”

Another wrote, “Doesn’t make sense at all”

“Lewis lost faith in all new updates haha 🤭,” commented another

Some were concerned that Lewis Hamilton's first input about the suspension would only come at the Belgium GP, and he would only have the first practice session to dial it in.

“Lowkey he should have done this since he’s only going to have one practice session to dial into it,” commented another

Some questioned why Lewis Hamilton wasn't participating in the test.

“And... Why is that?” wrote another.

“And is there a reason for it??” commented another

According to reports, the new suspension in combination with the new floor is said to be worth a tenth of a second.

Charles Leclerc detailed Lewis Hamilton's performance at the British GP as the only “positive” takeaway from the race

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both made mistakes on their final qualifying laps at Silverstone and started P6 and P5. The race started wet, moved to dry track temporarily, before the heavy rain struck again, followed by the track drying towards the end.

While Hamilton made some stunning overtakes and finished P4, Leclerc struggled with the car and the strategy. Speaking about the same after the race, the latter said:

“The only positive point is Lewis's performance. At least I'll be able to observe him to try to understand where I went in the wrong direction. I think I have an idea. My setup works pretty well in the dry, but this was complicated.”

Charles Leclerc finished the race in P14 out of the 15 drivers that finished the race.

