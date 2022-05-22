"We could have been two or three positions higher" - McLaren's Lando Norris rues 'frustrating end' to a 'promising day' at 2022 F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Lando Norris was disappointed after missing out on Q3 due to exceeding track limits on his fastest lap in Q2. While the Briton's error was marginal, he got his lap time deleted and as a result, he will be starting the Spanish GP from P11. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo has finally managed to outqualify him and will be starting in P9.

Reflecting on his frustrating end to the qualifying session, Lando Norris said the following:

“It’s been a frustrating end to what was otherwise a quite promising day. From what I could see in the cockpit, I thought I was inside the line but unfortunately I wasn’t, and so I had the lap deleted. It is frustrating, because we had good pace in the car, and we could have been two or three positions higher. Overtaking is difficult in Barcelona and it’s not going to be an easy race - but hopefully we can make up a few positions and have a good Spanish Grand Prix.”

McLaren's executive director James Key admitted after qualifying that there is still a lot of work to be done in order to extract the most performance out of the new upgrades that have been fitted on the car.

He said:

“Much of yesterday was spent trying to understand and optimise our upgrade, and there was a great deal of work overnight to analyse it. In FP3 this afternoon we made the progress we hoped for and were able to start exploiting the performance gain we were expecting, so far everything has correlated well, but there is still a little work to do to get the most from our new parts.”

He continued:

“This afternoon was a mixed bag. Daniel did a great job to get through to Q3 and will start P9, Lando was unlucky to lose his Q2 lap, running a fraction beyond the track limits and sadly losing a lap good enough to put him into the top 10 today. He's only dropped to P11, however, and he can achieve plenty from there tomorrow, there's everything to play for. Our set-up is race-biased rather than qualifying-biased, so we're hopeful of making good progress.”

McLaren will be looking to bag double points finish at the Spanish GP on Sunday.

Lando Norris will be hoping to make progress during the race

McLaren @McLarenF1



Hear from Daniel, Lando and the team. There's still work to do ahead of tomorrow's #SpanishGP, but here's where we stand after Qualifying.

Lando Norris, according to his team, has more of a race-biased car than a qualifying-biased car. He will be hoping to progress through the field during the race, but on a track like this one, it is extremely tough to get overtakes done. Having said that, it's worth keeping an eye on the young Brit during the Spanish GP.

