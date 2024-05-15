McLaren driver Lando Norris shared exciting moments from his time in the US, where he also met NFL QB star Travis Kelce. The latter is in a relationship with pop music sensation, Taylor Swift.

The weekend at Miami was special for Lando Norris as he registered his first F1 victory after a whopping 110 race starts and 16 podiums. The follow-up of the weekend was filled with celebrations for the 24-year-old, and while he was in the States, he managed to meet Travis Kelce.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Norris revealed that Kelce is an "awesome guy" and that the two exchanged numbers:

"He was an awesome guy. We exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a game one day."

The McLaren driver noted that Kelce was double his height.

"He's about double my height but he was a legend."

Travis Kelce plays with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been with the team since 2013, and they have registered three Super Bowl victories till now in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He recently attended his partner Taylor Swift's concert in Paris.

The NFL star was also part of the team that invested in the Alpine F1 team in October 2023. He, along with Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Josue and Rory Mcllroy joined Otro Capital, which had invested €200 million in the team in exchange for a 24% stake.

Lando Norris joked about Travis Kelce's Alpine investment

In 2022, a year before the investment, Alpine and McLaren were in constant battle in the championship for fourth place. The former finished that season in fourth place, but their performance was largely affected (compared to McLaren's development) and they fell two places.

It was around this time when the investment was made. This season, Alpine has been one of the most affected teams with an underperforming car. So far, they have only scored one point, while McLaren sits in third place with a race win and 124 points.

Talking about the investment that Travis Kelce made, Lando Norris joked that he chose the wrong team.

"He's invested in the wrong team, first of all."

When asked if Kelce was inclined more towards Alpine, Norris later said:

"Yeah... that's gone well! Each to their own. A lot of people know about Travis now, especially after the Super Bowl and everything."

McLaren introduced a major upgrade package for the first weekend in the United States and the change could be observed. Although some damage in Max Verstappen's RB20 was also one of the reasons why he could not chase Lando Norris after the safety car restart, it was quite a drive from the British driver as well, making no mistakes and building a 6-second gap between the two.