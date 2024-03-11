"We could fight today with the McLarens and the Mercedes"- Fernando Alonso hails the AMR24 for giving a tough time to the contending rivals

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has been brimming with confidence lately as the newly birthed AMR24 is giving a tough time to the leaderboard-topping rivals.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosted the second race on the 2024 Formula 1 calendar. The Saudi Arabian GP saw the RB20s sweeping their consecutive 1-2 finish of the season.

Aston Martin's weekend suffered a fatal blow when Lance Stroll crashed into the wall on lap 7. Nevertheless, the team was survived by the 2x F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who went on to secure an impressive P5 finish.

The Spanish driver largely struggled during his previous run at the Bahrain GP, finishing P9 and bringing home just two points. However, the AMR24, with Alonso seated within, showcased distinguished dominance on the 6.174 km circuit.

While Alonso couldn't overtake McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who stood at P4, he successfully held back the two Mercedes fielded by George Russell (P6) and Lewis Hamilton (P9) and the MCL38 tamed by Lando Norris (P8).

Post his remarkable run against the likes of the contending rivals, the #14 Aston Martin driver reflected upon his outing at the 50-lap race, saying (via F1's official website):

“I feel great...the race was good. The pace was better than Bahrain. Still, I think we are faster on qualifying than the race but we could fight today with the McLarens and the Mercedes."

Alonso added:

“I think the Red Bull and Ferrari are still one step ahead but I was comfortable with the car and happy with today’s race.”

Aston Martin team principal unravels Fernando Alonso's "teasing" ask for a Plan B

Fernando Alonso's Friday qualifying run ended with the former locking the P4 spot on the grid for the race. However, Alonso couldn't keep his spot as he lost a place to Oscar Piastri. Nevertheless, he kept his composure and scored 10 points for his team.

But there was one moment during the race wherein the 42-year-old driver radioed in, asking for "any chance of Plan B." The message apparently got misinterpreted as the media thought Alonso was dissatisfied, following which the Aston Martin team principal, Mike Krack, unveiled the "teasing" reality behind the radio communication.

Krack said (via Planet F1):

“Yeah, he [Fernando Alonso] asked for the Plan B basically, ‘is there a Plan B?’” And you know Fernando is always teasing you, you have to be careful if he’s really honest about it because he knows all the strategies before. He knows all the field where it is, and sometimes he maybe even does it on purpose because he knows the competitors are listening so he’s one who talks."

The team principal added:

“But he always wakes us up. As soon as you think for one lap you can breathe, there comes the radio call and he says ‘What about Plan B?’ and everybody is like Fernando always does so. We then had a look at the Plan B but you will not finish when you’re finished with Plan B.”