“We are so finished”: Fans react to Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit

F1 fans were left stunned after it was officially announced that Adrian Newey would be leaving Red Bull in the first half of the 2025 season.

There have been reports of his imminent departure from the Austrian team swirling since it was broken by AMuS last week in a major turn of events. It was claimed that the 65-year-old was unhappy with the team and wanted to leave amidst the internal power struggle since the start of the 2024 season.

As per Red Bull's official website, Adrian Newey gave his statement and said:

"For almost two decades it has been my great honor to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team. However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself."

"In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there," he added.

F1 fans took to social media to give their on X regarding Adrian Newey's exit from the reigning world champions.

"We are so finished aren't we," said the fan.

"This is the end of Red Bull. Welcome, Ferrari Dominance Era," wrote another fan.

"Thanks for everything Adrian, goodluck at Ferrari or Aston Martin," mulled over another.

Red Bull team boss chimes in on Adrian Newey's exit from the team

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner heaped praise on Adrian Newey as he attributed the team's success since his joining almost two decades ago.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Horner said:

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

"For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership."

It remains to be seen where Adrian Newey lands next with teams like Ferrari and Aston Martin already running for his signature ahead of the new engine regulations in the 2026 season.