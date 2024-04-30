"We shouldn't fool ourselves": Audi CEO Andreas Seidl concedes that the established manufacturers will have a headstart on the power unit side in 2026

Audi CEO Andreas Seidl believes that existing engine manufacturers in F1 will have a head start on the 2026 engine regulations. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport in an exclusive interview, the German felt that the new works outfit entrant does have the means to make gains in the operational and structural development race for 2026.

With three new entrants in 2026, namely Audi, Honda, and Red Bull powertrains, a large part of their concern is not having a head start on engine development. While Honda have experience in producing an F1 engine until 2022 or even the current one used by Red Bull, RBPT and Audi will be in limbo when it comes to calculating their progress. Without an existing engine to gauge their gains, the two engine manufacturers are dependent on estimates and analysis based on computed data.

Seidl believes the strength of their project is the understanding of racing which is in the DNA of the Audi brand. The four-ringed automotive giant has been a dominant force in the World Endurance Championships. The former McLaren team principal had also worked as a team principal for its sister team Porsche, which won the Le Mans with Nico Hulkenberg. Since the announcement of the 2026 engine rules, the Volkswagen group were determined to enter F1 as a works team.

Asked if the existing manufacturers have a head start or if everyone starts from scratch, Seidl said:

“We shouldn't fool ourselves. It is clear that the established manufacturers have a head start. It's not just about the technical details, but of course also about operational processes. Nevertheless, in the negotiations with the FIA and the other manufacturers about the regulations, we managed to make enough big changes that mean that the established competitors also have to break new ground. The broad know-how that Audi already had in terms of drive development, combined with the expertise of new employees from Formula 1, should help newcomers compensate for the lack of experience as quickly as possible.”

“In connection with the euphoria and the positive moment in the project that comes with joining, I am confident that we can quickly be on an equal footing and that we can also develop advantages in the future with innovative approaches.”

Audi CEO explains developments with the team and their engine facility

Andreas Seidl reveals that the bulk of their engine development team consists of Audi employees and the remaining is the personnel they recruited from various existing engine manufacturers in F1. With sustainable fuel becoming an important factor for performance, the German stated that they have a fuel partner they are working with, which will be announced in the future. He explained that most of the engine parts will be manufactured at their German headquarters in Neuberg while the components like the gearbox and rear axle will be manufactured at the team headquarters in Hinwil.

Asked about the personnel they had to recruit for their engine division, Seidl said:

“The core of the team consists of Audi employees with a lot of know-how from within their own ranks. We have managed to hire top people from almost every manufacturer.”

Talking about their scenario with a fuel partner aboard, Seidl said:

“The development of the fuel will become a competitive differentiator. Audi entered into a technical partnership with an oil company at an early stage in order to carry out joint development. We will discuss further details at a later date.”

On where most of the parts will be manufactured, especially the gearbox, he added:

“We decided to develop the innards of the transmission in Neuburg. The structural parts such as the gearbox housing and rear axle are manufactured in Hinwil.”

While the 2026 engine regulations remain a gamble until they hit the ground running, many hope for Audi to succeed as Mercedes did in 2014. Although the engine regulations have been finalized, the chassis regulations for 2026 and beyond are yet to be announced.

The biggest news coming from the Hinwil squad currently is the signing of Hulkenberg as one of their drivers for 2025 and beyond. Carlos Sainz remains one of the drivers on their list and is speculated to be negotiating with them.