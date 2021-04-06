We have some free lap time to play with: Lando Norris

Lando Norris had a great start to the season with a fourth-place finish. It was a race that probably established McLaren as the "best of the rest" team in the midfield behind Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lando Norris has been buzzing after the performance shown by McLaren. The young driver feels there is still more to come from the team as there are places where the car can clearly be optimized. He also feels that if the team can improve their performance on Saturdays, they can make a further jump in terms of results.

“I think the car’s good,” Lando Norris said, as quoted by RaceFans.net. "It showed a lot of good points, some bad points and things we clearly need to work on, both from the engine but also from the [power unit] side of things.

“And that’s not easy, but there’s some free lap time, let’s say, and things which make our lives as drivers much easier. Then we can do even better.

“So I think we’ve got a bit of work to do on Saturdays, probably even more so than on Sundays. But still, on Sundays, there’s a lot of things to work on and things to make the car even quicker.”

We have closed the gap to the front: Lando Norris

Lando Norris feels there has been a clear improvement in performance for McLaren as the Woking-based squad were able to finish closer to the front than had been the case earlier. He also looked at finishing ahead of Sergio Perez's Red Bull as a positive.

“We still finished ahead of Perez, although he had a few problems and maybe he would have been a little bit further up,” Lando Norris said. “But we qualified ahead of him more because although he didn’t make any big mistakes he just couldn’t put it together.

“We’re close. We’re not miles away from Mercedes and Red Bull comparing to last season. I think we’ve closed the gap quite a bit and hopefully, at some tracks, we can close even more. It’s good. It’s hard to say if we’re easily the best of the rest. We don’t know what the pace of the AlphaTauri was like.”

McLaren was one of the most improved teams on the grid in the first race of the season. Can Lando Norris continue the momentum and keep on delivering such results? It would be interesting to see if they can.