"We don't get along anymore" - Max Verstappen jokes when questioned about his relationship with Lando Norris

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about having a rocky relationship during a press conference at the Bahrain test on Thursday. Speaking to the media, the Dutchman and Briton playfully claimed they had gotten into a pub brawl.

Despite their close camaraderie, the two have had intense on-track battles, featuring several incidents of aggressive driving. However, they have been mindful of ensuring their rivalry doesn’t spill into a negative off-track dynamic. Nevertheless, media speculation about their rapport continues to surface.

When asked about their relationship during the off-season, Verstappen and Norris turned the question into a humorous exchange. Probed by F1TV anchor Lawrence Barretto about whether they had a difficult time, both nodded in mock agreement, keeping the mood lighthearted.

Asked about their relationship with each other after their feisty title battle in 2024, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah it's terrible, our relationship. We don’t get along anymore, um, it's taken its toll.”

Prompted about the tough times, Verstappen said:

“Yeah, Big drama.”

Further tuning up the banter, Norris added:

“Yeah. We had a fight the other day in a local pub.”

Ending the banter with another joke, Max Verstappen said:

“We had to get escorted. I always say you should see the other guy but it still looks good.”

Lando Norris looks forward to battling Max Verstappen and other rivals in 2025

Lando Norris is eager to take on Max Verstappen and other rivals in the 2025 season, expecting a title fight involving more contenders beyond just the reigning champion. Reflecting on his rapport with Verstappen, Norris emphasized that despite some intense on-track battles, mutual respect has always been at the core of their relationship. The McLaren driver acknowledged that while their duels haven’t always had positive outcomes, they have always gotten along well off-track and are looking forward to going wheel-to-wheel once again.

Answering the question about his rapport with Max Verstappen on a more serious note during a media session in Bahrain, Norris said:

“Yeah, it's, um, It's fine. I think we both look forward to more I think there's going to be others involved. Which will make it more exciting for everyone. But yeah, I know they're going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them not always going to end the way I want or hopefully, Max wants."

“But we're racing drivers. We, I mean, we get along, we've always said those kinds of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track,” Norris added.

Despite McLaren securing the 2024 Constructors’ Championship, Lando Norris fell short in the Drivers’ Championship battle. With the grid tightening further in 2025, the upcoming season is expected to be one of the most competitive since 2021. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen are determined to fight for their titles, McLaren is equally motivated to challenge for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, setting the stage for an intense fight at the front. As Norris suggested, there could be more than two contenders for either championship in 2025.

