"We are not getting the most out of the car"- Ferrari boss blames lack of pace for poor show at Dutch GP

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is concerned with the lack of speed shown by the car in the last few races.

At the Dutch GP at Zandvoort on Sunday, the Italian missed pole position by less than a tenth of a second, In the race, their two drivers -Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - struggled to keep up with the pace of Red Bull and Mercedes.

It was similar to what plagued the team at Spa a week ago, where Red Bull secured a 1-2 finish and at Hungaroring, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen won, while Mercedes secured a double podium finish.

Concerned about the drop in performance, Binotto has no qualms admitting that the car is just not fast enough, and there's a clear drop in speed. He said:

"It's been like this for three races in a row. Hungary, Spa, and now here. We are not getting the most out of the car, and there is clearly something going wrong that we have to fix. The fact is we weren't fast enough today."

He added:

"If you look at the speed in qualifying, we would have hoped for a better result there. However, the speed and performance of the car were not good. We hoped for a better result in the race, but the performance was not good on the longer runs, especially not on the medium and on the hard tyre."

Ferrari suffered from another operations failure at Zandvoort, as Carlos Sainz entered the pits for his first stop, but the tyres were not ready. Talking about the latest goof-up in the pits, Binotto was sanguine about the improvements that would be made operationally, saying:

"This is one of the easiest things to solve. However, these kinds of things should not happen, but I am convinced that we can be stronger in the future. I am more concerned about the pace this weekend than about those mistakes."

While Leclerc finished third in Zandvoort, his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. finished eighth.

Ferrari is not going to change people - Mattia Binotto on Nico Rosberg

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg had called out Mattio Binotto for his reluctance to admit there was something wrong and changes need to be made. Binotto reacted to the former Mercedes driver's comments, saying that the team would not change people.

The Ferrari boss is focussed on stability and making sure incremental improvements are in place at the team. He said:

"We will not change people. That's a straight answer to Rosberg. What is more important is simply the stability and making sure you're improving race by race. We have a great team. I have no doubt about that. It was a too late call so we had no time to react. I'm pretty sure we can improve in the future. I'm less concerned of that than the pace of the car."

The Italian GP this weekend will be Ferrari's home race, where the team will hope to put together a better show.

