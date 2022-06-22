"We didn't give Lando or Daniel the package they deserved" - McLaren team principal apologizes to his drivers after disappointing 2022 F1 Canadian GP

McLaren had a disappointing race in Canada as the team could not score even a single point in the race. The track's long straights did not go well with the car's top-speed deficit as both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were stuck in a DRS train for most of the race and could not make an impression.

Speaking to the media after the race, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl admitted that the drivers just didn't have the tools to produce a good result in Canada. He said:

“A very disappointing Sunday afternoon for us here in Montreal. It’s been a tough weekend in general, with the car lacking pace, having reliability issues, and suffering an operational issue in the double-shuffle pit stop during the Virtual Safety Car period. We have to acknowledge our competitors did a better job and therefore we didn’t deserve points today.”

He continued:

“We didn’t give Lando or Daniel the package they deserved today, so we have to offer them an apology. My thanks to our team here at the track, back in the factory and our colleagues at HPP for their efforts over the whole of this long-haul double-header. We also have to use this as an opportunity to learn, and come back stronger in two weeks for our home race at Silverstone.”

McLaren simply didn't have the pace: Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo even admitted after the race that the car just did not have the pace to compete. The McLaren driver started the race in P9, but after his pit stop, he got stuck in a DRS train and that ended up ruining his race.

Speaking to the media after the race, Ricciardo admitted that the lack of speed was quite apparent and was reflected in the result. He said:

“Unfortunately, not the best Sunday for us. We simply didn’t have the pace, and then had to manage a few other things as well. That was tough, it just put us too far out of contention. So, otherwise, we’ve got to have a look, see where we can go better, and then just clean a few things up.”

McLaren now has both Alfa Romeo and Alpine snapping at its heels for the fourth position in the championship. It will be interesting to see which team will take the lead in the coming races.

