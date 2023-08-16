“We have a great relationship”: Charles Leclerc opens up about his relationship with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz

Star Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has insisted there is no friction with his teammate Carlos Sainz as he ridiculed the social media rumors about them not getting along well.

Leclerc and Sainz entered their third year as teammates at Ferrari this season, and are equally matched on the track. Unlike the previous seasons, there have been several instances where both drivers have expressed their disagreements with each other over the radio.

These intense radio conversations had led to speculations if there was trouble brewing between the teammate pairing at Ferrari. However, Charles Leclerc has dismissed any such notions as he said that the situation was "blown out of proportion."

“I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around, It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship. Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests," he told Autosport.

“At the same time, there's a lot of competitiveness in between us two. But we are in Formula 1, and I love the sport because there's competitiveness. I think it's great to have that," he added."

Leclerc and Sainz are so often closely matched that they lobby with the team to switch positions in the races. While this is common among teammates, the Ferrari duo has also come together during the qualifying sessions.

The Monegasque was upset for not getting the tow in the Australian GP qualifying, while Sainz was rejected for a track position in Austria. In Silverstone, Leclerc was annoyed as he remarked "Nice Carlos, nice, good overtake in the last corner."

Charles Leclerc admits that the comments on the radio are during the heat of the moment and the viewers shouldn't jump to conclusions.

“Sometimes there's a bit of discussion over the radio on some situations. But it is just because we are competitive, and we both want to do the absolute best result possible. These are things that are normal,” he added.

The Ferrari driver admits there is no rivalry within the team as they working towards the same goals

Ferrari team principal labels Charles Leclerc as an "impulsive" character

Fred Vasseur has called Charles Leclerc an impulsive character and believes the 25-year-old should calm down before expressing his frustrations to the media.

Vasseur reasoned that Leclerc's frustrations emerged from the fact that the team started the season on the back foot, failing to build upon the previous season's results.

“Charles didn’t expect a season like this and at the start, he pushed more than he should, now he seems to have digested the situation better,” the Frenchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“As a character Leclerc is impulsive, if something doesn’t go well he doesn’t hold back. However, for his own good and that of the team, sometimes it’s better to calm down before speaking. In the heat you don’t have all the information you need to form a definitive judgment and in front of an open microphone it’s better to take your time.”

Charles Leclerc recovered well from his disastrous start to the season, as he recently took his third podium finish before the summer break.